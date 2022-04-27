Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Massey Hall Presents AN EVENING WITH EMMYLOU HARRIS & THE JAYHAWKS

This show replaces the postponed An Evening with Emmylou Harris & Patty Griffin as Patty Griffin is unfortunately no longer performing as part of this show.

Apr. 27, 2022  
Massey Hall Presents AN EVENING WITH EMMYLOU HARRIS & THE JAYHAWKS

Massey Hall has announced An Evening with Emmylou Harris & The Jayhawks on Monday, August 15, 2022. This show replaces the postponed An Evening with Emmylou Harris & Patty Griffin as Patty Griffin is unfortunately no longer performing as part of this show.

Current ticket holders to this postponed event will be honoured for the new date. For any questions for the box office, ticket holders can call 416-872-4255 or email contactus@mh-rth.com.

A 14-time GRAMMY® winner and Billboard Century Award recipient, Emmylou Harris' contribution as a singer and songwriter spans 40 years. She has recorded more than 25 albums and has lent her talents to countless fellow artists' recordings. In recognition of her remarkable career, Harris was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2008 and earned a Grammy Lifetime Achievement award in 2018.

Massey Hall is excited to announce the return of The Jayhawks to its iconic stage for what promises to be a special evening of live music. The Jayhawks and their rootsy sound were definitely swimming against the tide when they emerged from a crowded Minnesota music scene in 1985. Over the course of almost 4 decades, 11 albums, and countless memorable live shows, this beloved band soared to heights few ever achieve while winning the hearts and minds of numerous critics, fans and peers in the process.



Related Articles View More Toronto Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • OH! SUBURBIA! Takes the Stage At Hope Theatre, June 17-25
  • Bilston Operatic Company Comes to Wolverhampton With KINKY BOOTS
  • Highlights Announced For Peckham Fringe at Theatre Peckham
  • Brixton House Announces Full Cast For Waleed Akhtar's Debut Play KABUL GOES POP; MUSIC TELEVISION AFGHANISTAN