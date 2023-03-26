Mackenzie Brown and Daichi Ikarashi Win The Erik Bruhn Prize

Hope Muir, Joan and Jerry Lozinski Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada, have announced that Mackenzie Brown (age 20) of Stuttgart Ballet and Daichi Ikarashi (age 21) of The Royal Ballet are the winners of The International Competition for The Erik Bruhn Prize. Roman Novitzky of Stuttgart Ballet is the winner of the Choreographic Prize for his specially commissioned work, A Dialog. The competition took place March 25, 2023 at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts in Toronto and was livestreamed internationally for the first time in the competition's history.

Mackenzie Brown from Stuttgart Ballet performed Grand Pas Classique for the classical section and A Dialog by Roman Novitzky for the contemporary section with Adhonay Soares da Silva.

Daichi Ikarashi from The Royal Ballet performed Diana and Acteon pas de deux for the classical section and Things left unsaid, a new work by Joshua Junker, for the contemporary section with Viola Pantuso.

Roman Novitzky created A Dialog, commissioned by Stuttgart Ballet, set to Sinnerman by Nina Simone.

All participants receive a medal and the winners are each awarded a prize of $7,500 and a sculpture by Canadian artist Jack Culiner. The winner of the Choreographic Prize, established in 2009, also receives a Jack Culiner sculpture and a $2,500 cash prize.

This year, the participating companies included American Ballet Theatre, The Royal Ballet, Stuttgart Ballet and The National Ballet of Canada.

The evening was hosted by Rex Harrington, Rehearsal Director, Principal Coach and former Principal Dancer of The National Ballet of Canada.

Roman Novitzky, Mackenzie Brown and Daichi Ikarashi. Photo by Karolina Kuras.