MAD HOT BALLET: DECO-DANSE Annual Fundraising Gala Returns June 6

Hope Muir, Joan and Jerry Lozinski Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada, and Barry Hughson, Executive Director, today announced that the company's annual fundraising gala MAD HOT BALLET returns June 6, 2023 at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts in Toronto. #MADHOTBALLET

MAD HOT BALLET: Deco-Danse promises to be an unforgettable night inspired by the roaring 1920s. To date, MAD HOT BALLET has raised over $15 million in support of the artists and activities of The National Ballet of Canada. This year's gala event is expected to raise over $1 million in one glamorous evening.

The evening will begin with a one-hour gala performance followed by a themed reception in the lobby and a gala dinner onstage. MAD HOT BALLET event attracts ballet lovers as well as luminaries from the cultural, social, fashion and corporate spheres.

"We are thrilled to usher MAD HOT BALLET into the 20s with a roaring evening of dance and celebration. This year's theme - Deco-Danse - unites the opulence and glamour of Art Deco with the promise of a new modern era. And a new era it is, with the opportunity to gather together once more, to dine and dance with the National Ballet's incredible artists and to raise funds to benefit this magnificent company and its new leader Hope Muir, Joan and Jerry Lozinski Artistic Director," said Sonja Berman, Cleophee Eaton and Candice Sinclair, this year's gala committee co-chairs.

Tickets are on sale today, March 27, 2023.

Date and Venue:

June 6, 2023

Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts, 145 Queen Street West, Toronto

Tickets:

MAD HOT BALLET VIP Cocktail Reception and Gala Dinner

Single Ticket: $1,500

Tables of 10: $25,000 and $15,000

Tickets can be purchased by calling 416 345 1944.

MAD HOT BALLET Performance and MAD HOT Reception

Single Ticket: From $45

Tickets can be purchased by calling 416 (1 866) 345 9595 or online at madhotballet.ca

MAD HOT BALLET: Deco-Danse Website