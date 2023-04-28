Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MAD HOT BALLET Comes to National Ballet of Canada

The performance is on June 6, 2023.

Apr. 28, 2023  
Hope Muir, Joan and Jerry Lozinski Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada, announced the repertoire for MAD HOT BALLET: Deco-Danse. The company's annual million-dollar fundraising gala takes place on June 6 at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts in Toronto.

The gala performance features a new work choreographed by Principal Dancer Siphesihle November, created for and performed by First Soloist Tanya Howard, who will retire after 25 glorious years with the company at the end of June. The piece will feature an original costume designed by Greta Constantine, commissioned for MAD HOT BALLET.

The evening will also feature excerpts from George Balanchine's virtuosic Symphony in C and David Dawson's thrilling Anima Animus as well as fractured, created by incoming Choreographic Associate Ethan Colangelo for The International Competition for The Erik Bruhn Prize.

Following the performance, the gala evening will continue with a themed reception in the lobby and a gala dinner onstage.

This year's gala co-chairs are Sonja Berman, Cleophee Eaton and Candice Sinclair.



