Loreena McKennitt Comes to Massey Hall in October

To commemorate the 30th anniversary of her Juno Award-winning album, The Visit, independent Canadian artist and composer Loreena McKennitt is heading out on tour this fall. Aptly titled The Visit Revisited, the tour makes its way to Toronto on Monday, October 3 at the newly revitalized Massey Hall. Tickets on sale this Thursday, April 14 at 10am ET

In September 2021, McKennitt released The Visit: The Definitive Edition, a deluxe limited-edition, hardback book format. The original album, released in Canada in 1991 and internationally in 1992, marked a life-altering turning point in her career. In fact, The Visit propelled McKennitt onto the world stage, a place where she has been comfortable ever since.

The first series of shows on this tour will stop at major concert halls in Hamilton, Montreal, Toronto, Québec and Ottawa from October 1 to 7.

"This album was a major landmark in my career," declares Loreena, "and personally it's always so interesting and often enlightening to revisit one's early work to see how the inspiration for it has evolved."

Accompanying McKennitt on tour will be long-time musical companions Caroline Lavelle on cello, Brian Hughes on guitar, and Hugh Marsh on violin. Performances will include every song on The Visit, (in the order which they appear on the album), as well as other favourites from across her catalogue.

The Visit Revisted will be McKennitt's first tour since her Lost Souls Tour in 2018, which began in Stratford, followed by performances in Brazil, Argentina and Chile, later taking her to Europe that spring and summer for 49 concerts, eventually wrapping up in Canada in the fall of 2019.

"In 2019, I decided to put my career on hold in order to focus on other matters, including civic affairs, climate change and Indigenous issues. Little did I know we were heading into a two-and-a-half-year pandemic," says McKennitt. "Even under those challenging circumstances I was able to be involved in matters related to those themes and they continue still. At the same time, I believe it's possible to get back to touring even while keeping a foot in those things back home. I felt then, as I do now, that it's important to be a contributing member of one's community."

For priority ticket access, fans can become a Massey Hall Platinum Friends First member.

For the concert lover who lives for those 'you just had to be there' moments. With advance notice for upcoming shows, and chances to win that golden ticket for more 'best nights of your life'. Fans can pick between three levels Friend, Platinum with access to pre-sales, and Royal.

Learn more about membership options at mhrth.com/about/membership.

Loreena McKennitt's eclectic Celtic blend of pop, folk and world music has sold over 14 million albums worldwide. Her recordings have achieved Gold, Platinum and multi-Platinum status in 15 countries, on four continents. She has twice been nominated for a Grammy Award and has won two Juno Awards, as well as a Billboard International Achievement Award.

Loreena has performed in some of the world's most iconic concert venues, including Carnegie Hall, Royal Albert Hall, Alhambra Palace in Granada, Spain, Le Grand Rex in Paris and Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, to name only a few. Furthermore, she has performed for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II plus numerous heads of state and dignitaries.