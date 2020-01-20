LOVE2 THEATRE COMPANY with Impel Theatre Will Present Their Production of WATCHING GLORY DIE

LOVE2 THEATRE COMPANY with impel theatre present their production of "Watching Glory Die," written by celebrated Canadian playwright Judith Thompson (Crackwalker; Lion in the Streets; Perfect Pie).

A mother mourns. A guard struggles. A troubled young woman is alone with her thoughts.

Three women, inextricably tied to one another, wrestle with the slow and undeniable realization that despite their efforts, they cannot escape the system which has brought them to this brink, and won't release them. Inspired by a true story. Watching Glory Die is a meditation on isolation, loss, and our need for connection.

The play is directed by Kendra Jones. Kendra graduated with Distinction from the MA Text & Performance at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, London, and also holds a BA(Hons) in Theatre Performance from the University of Winnipeg. Her credits include co-director for the Canadian Premiere of Sea Wall by Simon Stephens (5 Stars CBC, 5 Stars Winnipeg Free Press "A master-class in the art of tragedy" - CBC), and she directed a unique one-woman interpretation of Sarah Kane's 4.48 Psychosis, as well as an interactive site-specific production of Tim Crouch's I, Malvolio (NNNN Now Magazine "It's a time-traveling onslaught that only ends when the play does").

The cast includes Pip Dwyer as Gail (A Beautiful View, Jewel, Shotgun Juliet; Circle Mirror Transformation, Play Practice; The Two Gentlemen of Verona, The Merchant of Venice, Shakespeare in the Rough), Jennifer McEwen as Rosellen (Danny and the Deep Blue Sea, LOVE2 Theatre Co., The Late Henry Moss, Unit 102; In Arabia We'd All be Kings, Our Lady of 121st Street, Colum 13 Actors Co.), and Kaitlin Race as Glory (The Team, Essential Collective Theatre; The Bacchae, Twitches and Itches Co.; The Winter's Tale, For Love and Duty Players, NYC.)

Also joining the production are: Marvin Araneta, Production Manager; Breanna Dillon, Producer; John Norman, Sound Designer; and Sebastian Quinn Hoodless, Lighting Designer.

Watching Glory Die

By: Judith Thompson

Directed by: Kendra Jones

February 19-23, 26-29

Grand Canyon Theatre, 2 Osler Street.

February 23 2pm Sharp / Doors 1:45pm

February 19-22, 26-29 8:00pm Sharp / Doors open at 7:45pm

Tickets: $15 Arts Worker / $25 General Admission

To purchase tickets, visit: https://watchingglorydie.bpt.me





Related Articles Shows View More Toronto Stories

More Hot Stories For You