LIPSYNCED Comes to Buddies

LIPSYNCED is a thematic improv show that features drag in a game show format hosted by Tom Hearn! It's a lip-syncing comedy PARTY!

Some of Toronto's best improvisers perform scenes based on songs, and at the close of every scene they must lip sync for their lives...but don't worry, they will have the help of some fierce DRAG ASSASSINS!

You the audience helps to decide who will stay and who will sashay away.

SHOW DATES:

December 6th 10:30PM, 2019

January 10th 8:00PM, 2020

March 6th 10:30PM, 2020

April 24th 8:00PM, 2020

LOCATION:

Buddies in Bad Times Theatre

12 Alexander St.

Cabaret Space

Fully Accessible

TICKETS: http://buddiesinbadtimes.com/event/lipsyched/





Related Articles Shows View More Toronto Stories

More Hot Stories For You