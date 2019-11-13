LIPSYNCED Comes to Buddies
LIPSYNCED is a thematic improv show that features drag in a game show format hosted by Tom Hearn! It's a lip-syncing comedy PARTY!
Some of Toronto's best improvisers perform scenes based on songs, and at the close of every scene they must lip sync for their lives...but don't worry, they will have the help of some fierce DRAG ASSASSINS!
You the audience helps to decide who will stay and who will sashay away.
SHOW DATES:
December 6th 10:30PM, 2019
January 10th 8:00PM, 2020
March 6th 10:30PM, 2020
April 24th 8:00PM, 2020
LOCATION:
Buddies in Bad Times Theatre
12 Alexander St.
Cabaret Space
Fully Accessible
TICKETS: http://buddiesinbadtimes.com/event/lipsyched/