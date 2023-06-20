LEVELS THE PLAY Announced At The 2023 Toronto Fringe Festival

The show explores the lives of six high school drama students over the course of their final year.
POPULAR
Capital Sound Collective presents Levels the Play at the 2023 Toronto Fringe Festival- a funny, heartfelt and empowering new dramedy featuring entirely original music. The show explores the lives of six high school drama students over the course of their final year.
After sweet, shy, creative Izzy is sexually assaulted at a party, she is propelled into a journey of healing and finding her voice. She and her friends navigate the complexities of adolescence, Queerness, relationships, race and intersectionality, bonded by their shared love of performing. Through truthful comedy and moments of tenderness, Levels the Play honestly investigates and reveals the lives of Toronto youth today.
Levels the Play is captivating for all audiences, and may stand out to high school students, the LGBTQ+ community, the Black community, people who have been impacted by sexual assault, and to folks who are familiar with the Toronto Kiki Ballroom Alliance.
This brand-new musical dramedy was created, written, and produced by Clarence (CJ) Jura and Abby Grass, 2021 graduates of Sheridan College's Music Theatre Program. Jura boasts such impressive contributions to Canadian theatre and Film/TV as Topline (CBC Gem) and Choir Boy (Canadian Stage). In 2021, his group CZN won Canadian Family's Got Talent (CityTV) and competed in Season 16 of America's Got Talent. Jura also recently released his debut EP, “Beautiful Pain.”
Capital Sound Collective is a new production house that seeks to uplift and empower young Canadian artists. The company is composed entirely of a cast and creative team born after 1999.
Written by Clarence (CJ) Jura and Abby Grass
Directed by Abby Grass
Music Directed by Clarence (CJ) Jura
Stage Managed by Taylor Williams
Starring Nadia Casandra, Tavaree Daniel-Simms, Annelise Forbes, Luca McPhee, Isaiah Nembhard, Chris Otchere
Runs July 6 @6:00 pm, July 8 @2:30 pm, July 10 @5:45 pm, July 12 @9:45 pm,
July 14 @4:15 pm, July 15 @7:45 pm, July 16 @12:00 pm
At Native Earth's Aki Studio
585 Dundas St E #250, Toronto, ON M5A 2B7
Tickets on sale June 14, 2023
Available online at Click Here
|
|
|
|
|
Videos
|Fiddler on the Roof
Hamilton Family Theatre Cambridge (11/29-12/24)
|An Incomplete List of All the Things I'm Going to Miss When the World is No Longer:
Factory Theatre (7/06-7/15)
|Kinky Boots
Huron Country Playhouse Mainstage (7/12-7/29)
|Wait Until Dark
Lester B. Pearson Theatre (6/23-6/25)
|Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story
King's Wharf Theatre (6/15-7/01)
|No Save Points
ArtSpace Lighthouse (6/06-6/25)
|In This Economy
Helen Gardiner Phelan Playhouse (6/21-6/23)
|The Crooner
Huron Country Playhouse South Huron Stage (7/05-7/22)
|Outlaw by Norm Foster
The Rose Studio (7/06-7/09)
|The Tarantino Cabaret
Helen Gardiner Phelan Playhouse (6/21-6/23)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You