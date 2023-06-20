LEVELS THE PLAY Announced At The 2023 Toronto Fringe Festival

The show explores the lives of six high school drama students over the course of their final year.

By: Jun. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Comedian Randy Rainbow Announces The RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT TOUR Photo 2 Comedian Randy Rainbow Announces The RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT TOUR
Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album Photo 3 Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album
Video: Watch the HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Toronto Cast Say Goodbye Photo 4 Video: Watch the HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Toronto Cast Say Goodbye

LEVELS THE PLAY Announced At The 2023 Toronto Fringe Festival

LEVELS THE PLAY Announced At The 2023 Toronto Fringe Festival

Capital Sound Collective presents Levels the Play at the 2023 Toronto Fringe Festival- a funny, heartfelt and empowering new dramedy featuring entirely original music. The show explores the lives of six high school drama students over the course of their final year.

After sweet, shy, creative Izzy is sexually assaulted at a party, she is propelled into a journey of healing and finding her voice. She and her friends navigate the complexities of adolescence, Queerness, relationships, race and intersectionality, bonded by their shared love of performing. Through truthful comedy and moments of tenderness, Levels the Play honestly investigates and reveals the lives of Toronto youth today.

Levels the Play is captivating for all audiences, and may stand out to high school students, the LGBTQ+ community, the Black community, people who have been impacted by sexual assault, and to folks who are familiar with the Toronto Kiki Ballroom Alliance.

This brand-new musical dramedy was created, written, and produced by Clarence (CJ) Jura and Abby Grass, 2021 graduates of Sheridan College's Music Theatre Program. Jura boasts such impressive contributions to Canadian theatre and Film/TV as Topline (CBC Gem) and Choir Boy (Canadian Stage). In 2021, his group CZN won Canadian Family's Got Talent (CityTV) and competed in Season 16 of America's Got Talent. Jura also recently released his debut EP, “Beautiful Pain.”

Capital Sound Collective is a new production house that seeks to uplift and empower young Canadian artists. The company is composed entirely of a cast and creative team born after 1999.

 

 

Levels The Play

 

Written by Clarence (CJ) Jura and Abby Grass

Directed by Abby Grass

Music Directed by Clarence (CJ) Jura

Stage Managed by Taylor Williams

Starring Nadia Casandra, Tavaree Daniel-Simms, Annelise Forbes, Luca McPhee, Isaiah Nembhard, Chris Otchere

Runs July 6 @6:00 pm, July 8 @2:30 pm, July 10 @5:45 pm, July 12 @9:45 pm, 

July 14 @4:15 pm, July 15 @7:45 pm, July 16 @12:00 pm

At Native Earth's Aki Studio

585 Dundas St E #250, Toronto, ON M5A 2B7

Tickets on sale June 14, 2023

Available online at Click Here



SPONSORED BY THE ROSE THEATRE BRAMPTON






RELATED STORIES - Toronto

1
CURIOUS K EXPLORES THE PALEOZOIC At The 2023 Toronto Fringe Festival Photo
CURIOUS K EXPLORES THE PALEOZOIC At The 2023 Toronto Fringe Festival

Kenton & Lise present CURIOUS K exploring The Paleozoic at the 2023 Toronto Fringe Festival.

2
TD Music Hall Presents iskwē At TD Music Hall, December 2 Photo
TD Music Hall Presents iskwē At TD Music Hall, December 2

TD Music Hall welcomes singer-songwriter and activist, iskwē | ᐃᐢᑫᐧᐤ on December 2, 2023. Tickets on-sale this Friday, June 23 at 10am ET at tdmusichall.com and 416-872-4255.

3
THREE MEN IN A BOAT to Premiere at Guild Festival Theatre in July Photo
THREE MEN IN A BOAT to Premiere at Guild Festival Theatre in July

Guild Festival Theatre will present this uproarious adaptation of Jerome K. Jerome’s classic Victorian satire, Three Men in a Boat. Created by award-winning writer and director team Mark Brownell (Tapestry Opera, Pea Green Theatre) and Sue Miner (YPT, Canadian Stage, Factory Theatre).

4
Paper Dog Press to Present A LITTLE BIT PREGNANT as Part of Toronto Fringe Festival 2023 Photo
Paper Dog Press to Present A LITTLE BIT PREGNANT as Part of Toronto Fringe Festival 2023

Paper Dog Press will present A Little Bit Pregnant July 5 -14 at Tarragon Theatre as pPart of Toronto Fringe Festival 2023.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch the HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Toronto Cast Say Goodbye Video Video: Watch the HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Toronto Cast Say Goodbye
Photos & Get a First Look at ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Video
Photos & Get a First Look at ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
Exclusive: Get A First Look At 'Love At The JCC' from A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL Video
Exclusive: Get A First Look At 'Love At The JCC' from A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL
Watch Mike Faist in the CHALLENGERS Trailer With Zendaya Video
Watch Mike Faist in the CHALLENGERS Trailer With Zendaya
View all Videos

Toronto SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fiddler on the Roof
Hamilton Family Theatre Cambridge (11/29-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An Incomplete List of All the Things I'm Going to Miss When the World is No Longer:
Factory Theatre (7/06-7/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinky Boots
Huron Country Playhouse Mainstage (7/12-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wait Until Dark
Lester B. Pearson Theatre (6/23-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story
King's Wharf Theatre (6/15-7/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# No Save Points
ArtSpace Lighthouse (6/06-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# In This Economy
Helen Gardiner Phelan Playhouse (6/21-6/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Crooner
Huron Country Playhouse South Huron Stage (7/05-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Outlaw by Norm Foster
The Rose Studio (7/06-7/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Tarantino Cabaret
Helen Gardiner Phelan Playhouse (6/21-6/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You