LEVELS THE PLAY Announced At The 2023 Toronto Fringe Festival

Capital Sound Collective presents Levels the Play at the 2023 Toronto Fringe Festival- a funny, heartfelt and empowering new dramedy featuring entirely original music. The show explores the lives of six high school drama students over the course of their final year.

After sweet, shy, creative Izzy is sexually assaulted at a party, she is propelled into a journey of healing and finding her voice. She and her friends navigate the complexities of adolescence, Queerness, relationships, race and intersectionality, bonded by their shared love of performing. Through truthful comedy and moments of tenderness, Levels the Play honestly investigates and reveals the lives of Toronto youth today.

Levels the Play is captivating for all audiences, and may stand out to high school students, the LGBTQ+ community, the Black community, people who have been impacted by sexual assault, and to folks who are familiar with the Toronto Kiki Ballroom Alliance.

This brand-new musical dramedy was created, written, and produced by Clarence (CJ) Jura and Abby Grass, 2021 graduates of Sheridan College's Music Theatre Program. Jura boasts such impressive contributions to Canadian theatre and Film/TV as Topline (CBC Gem) and Choir Boy (Canadian Stage). In 2021, his group CZN won Canadian Family's Got Talent (CityTV) and competed in Season 16 of America's Got Talent. Jura also recently released his debut EP, “Beautiful Pain.”

Capital Sound Collective is a new production house that seeks to uplift and empower young Canadian artists. The company is composed entirely of a cast and creative team born after 1999.

Levels The Play

Written by Clarence (CJ) Jura and Abby Grass

Directed by Abby Grass

Music Directed by Clarence (CJ) Jura

Stage Managed by Taylor Williams

Starring Nadia Casandra, Tavaree Daniel-Simms, Annelise Forbes, Luca McPhee, Isaiah Nembhard, Chris Otchere

Runs July 6 @6:00 pm, July 8 @2:30 pm, July 10 @5:45 pm, July 12 @9:45 pm,

July 14 @4:15 pm, July 15 @7:45 pm, July 16 @12:00 pm

At Native Earth's Aki Studio

585 Dundas St E #250, Toronto, ON M5A 2B7

Tickets on sale June 14, 2023

Available online at Click Here