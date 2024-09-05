Kids In The Hall's Dave Foley Joins WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? at Massey Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Massey Hall will host a special Paul Mercs Concerts presentation of WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? on Thursday, October 3rd, 2024. Featuring the just announced special guest and beloved comedian, Dave Foley from Kids In The Hall and NewsRadio.

Foley joins the current cast members of the Emmy-nominated TV show Whose Line Is It Anyway? - Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, and Joel Murray. Along with Foley, the quartet will perform songs and improv comedy packed into a thrilling evening of comedy and song - all based on audience suggestions.

Audience participation is a vital component of WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? So all audience members are asked be ready with ideas to get their chance to join the cast on stage!

WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? showcases some of the improv games made famous on the long-running TV show as well as some exciting new ones, featuring musical direction by Laura Hall.

All ages are welcomed, but please note that some “PG-13” language will be used during the performance.

Tickets are available NOW via the Massey Hall box office. Two ways to purchase – online at www.masseyhall.com/tickets or phone 416-872-4255.

