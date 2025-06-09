Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After acclaimed presentations in Hamilton, St. Catharines, Halifax, and Kitchener, Kiss The Stormy Sky comes to Toronto for three nights of unforgettable interdisciplinary performance. Presented by EILERS Dance Theatre, this solo work by Sid Ryan Eilers (they/them) weaves ancestral memory, queer lineage, and the radical act of self-recognition into a raw and compelling performance.

Spanning the Russian Revolution, WWII, and the #MeToo movement, Eilers portrays four generations of family, great-great grandfather, grandmother, mother, and self, interrogating inherited trauma, queer identity, and the gender binary. With a cinematic soundscape by Queer Black composer Shn Shn (she/they), layered projections, text, and powerful movement, the piece invites audiences into an intimate act of witnessing.

"The expression of one's body is professionally and fearlessly explored in Kiss the Stormy Sky. Eilers' physicality is breathtaking as they move about the stage, enticing the audience with their captivating performance (aided in no small part by composer Shn Shn)." - Amanda Cobsy-Nesbitt.

