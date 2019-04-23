KAIROS Theatre Presents the Toronto Premiere Of THE BATHTUB GIRLS

Following a critically acclaimed Canadian and USA tour, KAIROS Theatre is thrilled to premiere The Bathtub Girls in their home town, Toronto. In its various iterations over the past three years of development, The Bathtub Girls has been produced at Hamilton Fringe (Critics' Choice Award, 2016); Tapestry Opera Space, as part of Then They Fight's Then Speak series, 2017; Winnipeg Fringe, 2017; and the curated season of the Twin Cities Horror Festival, 2018, Minneapolis, USA.

Staged at The Assembly Theatre, this production brings together The Bathtub Girls creators and performers Robin Luckwaldt and Natalia Bushnik, of KAIROS Theatre with the inimitable Phoebe Wang (a 2018 NLGJA Excellence in Journalism Award, Best New Artist Award at the 2018 Third Coast International Audio Festival) as Sound and Set Designer. Phoebe is a queer installation and sound artist working between the USA and Canada. She was a member of The Heart podcast and the senior producer of CBC's The Shadows.

The Bathtub Girls is a fictional, multidisciplinary psychological-thriller, loosely inspired by the first documented case of sibling matricide in Canada. It examines how three immigrants' determination to assimilate into a Canadian suburb leads to the destruction of their family, and the rebuilding of the girls' lives. The story follows the girls through childhood as they work to make a home for themselves in a new country. Through this struggle, their mother falls into a deep depression and alcoholism.

We join the girls in their irreconcilable waking nightmare of survival and atonement, which began long before we arrived, and which we have no power to stop. When the water stills, the door's broken down, the body carried away, who do we punish? Who do you judge?





