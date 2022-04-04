Jan Lisiecki And Stewart Goodyear Headline MUSIC LIGHTS THE WAY At Koerner Hall

The Royal Conservatory of Music will present Music Lights The Way, a grand celebration on April 27, 2022 at 8:30 PM at Koerner Hall featuring acclaimed pianists performing selections from the Celebration Series, Sixth Edition.

This special in-person and live-streamed concert will feature world premiere performances of several RCM commissioned pieces and well-known repertoire from the new series. Performances by internationally renowned pianists and RCM alumni include, The Royal Conservatory's Artist in Residence StewartGoodyear, Angela Hewitt, Jan Lisiecki, International Fryderyk Chopin Competition laureate Tony Yike Yang, RCM Honorary Fellow Lang Lang, series composer Heather Schmidt, recording artist for the series Dianne Werner-Simon, and other prominent artists.

The confirmed World Premieres are:

"The Cat and Mouse Tango," composed by Gary K. Thomas, Stewart Goodyear performing

"Flip Flops," composed by Gary K. Thomas, with his daughter Hope Thomas performing

"A Moonlight Night on the Spring River," arranged by Edward Jiang, Tony Yang performing

Underpinning the concert is the launch of the Celebration Series, Sixth Edition piano books, which contain a selection of exciting new pieces by composers from 20 countries. The series includes music of 47 Canadian composers and 54 American composers, and includes newly commissioned works which continue one of RCM's core missions to support living artists.

"At this event, we will also celebrate the music teachers who have guided their students through isolation and uncertainty and brought the joy of music at a time when its transformative power was needed most," said Dr. Peter Simon, President & CEO of The Royal Conservatory. "I look forward to seeing teachers on April 27 and expressing my gratitude for their commitment."

To RSVP for the livestream event please visit: rcmusic.com/celebrate

For more information on the Celebration Series, Sixth Edition please visit: rcmusic.com/piano