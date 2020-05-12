Jakob Creighton to Present A Virtual Evening Of Canadian Musical Theatre

Canadian actor, singer, and writer Jakob Creighton will be performing a YouTube Live Living Room concert dedicated exclusively to Canadian musical theatre works on Friday May 15th at 7pm EST/8pm AST.

This project received financial support from The National Theatre School of Canada via the Art Apart program.

More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/569408497021269/

Event link: https://youtu.be/WzEXqspXBFs

Jakob Creighton is originally from Halifax, Nova Scotia, and is currently based in Toronto, Ontario. He holds a Bachelor of Music in Classical Voice from the Université de Moncton and is currently studying musical theatre performance at Randolph College for the Performing Arts. Most recent credits include: David Herold/Ensemble in Assassins (Whale Song Theatre, 2019), Giorgio/Chorus in The Gondoliers (Opera Nova Scotia, 2019), Bob Cratchit in A Christmas Carol: The Musical (Atlantic Ballet Theatre, 2018), Dr. Fine/Dr. Madden in Next to Normal (Saints Alive Theatre, 2018), Valentine/Ensemble in Mary Poppins (Capitol Theatre, 2018), and Pan in Daphnis et Chloé (Université de Moncton, 2018). Film: Jay Karen in Surface Tension (Surface Tension Productions, upcoming). Jakob is also a published author, and his debut novella For King and Country is available on Amazon.





