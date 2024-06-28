Izad Etemadi To Return To Hamilton Fringe Festival With New Comedy Show

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pre-COVID you may have been lucky enough to attend a Green Light Arts show in Kitchener, Ontario starring Leila, the cult phenomenon and alter-ego of Izad Etemadi (Buddy the Elf in Elf: The Musical, Grand Theatre; Orphan Black: Echoes, AMC). Well, your favourite Persian Prince is back to grace the stage of the Studio Theatre at Theatre Aquarius from July 19-28 for the 2024 Hamilton Fringe - this time sharing his own stories about being a gay Iranian Canadian whose name no one can pronounce and who has really cornered the market on 'role' diversity with all those terrorist auditions he had to go to. Izad Etemadi: Let Me Explain is the next Netflix comedy special we all desperately need.

Developed over Zoom during COVID with GLA Artistic Director, Matt White (This Is How We Got Here), Izad Etemadi: Let Me Explain premiered in Kitchener in June 2023 then travelled to London, ON for The Grand Theatre's London Proud Market. Izad is thrilled to be returning to the Hamilton Fringe - the very festival that encouraged and inspired his decade-long career doing solo theatre.

When asked about the title of the show, Izad shares, "Immigrants have to explain themselves all the time, their name, their ethnicity, their reasons for being in Canada; immigrants have to explain their entire existence while Henry from the Hammer just gets to be Henry. It's exhausting!" Izad continues, "With this show, I'm going to explain everything there is to know about me to, so I never have to do it again!"

Through songs, stories, re-enactments, and playful audience interaction, Izad takes us on a journey through his world - Born in a refugee camp in Germany, his move to Victoria, his first boy crush, a venture to Musical Theatre School looking for a gay fantasia, coming out to his parents, and making it in show biz.

Matt points out one of the key intentions Izad set out when approaching him about working on the project: "It has to be funny". Some of the stories shared are sad or frustrating to hear. "Because for so much of his life, Izad has been told who the world thinks he should be but this show is his way of taking back the narrative and being who he wants to be. Laughter becomes a celebration of that unique human that is Izad. "

AUDIENCE ADVISORY: Discussions of racism, homophobia, terrorism, religion, and featuring a fair share of swearing. Viewers may experience therapeutic laughter and should not start the show with a full bladder. Recommended age 13+ years.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

CREATIVE TEAM

Writer & Performer IZAD ETEMADI Director MATT WHITE

Stage Manager ALEX JODI VERGE Producer CARIN LOWERISON

SHOW SCHEDULE

Fri. July 19, 2024 | 8:45PM

Sat. July 20, 2024 | 12:15PM

Sun. July 21, 2024 | 7:15PM (Relaxed Performance) Tue. July 23, 2024 | 7:45PM

Fri. July 26, 2024 | 10:45PM

Sat. July 27, 2024 | 10:15PM

Sun. July 28, 2024 | 7:15PM

Running time is 60 minutes with NO intermission. All performances are at Theatre Aquarius Studio Theatre - 190 King William St, Hamilton, ON L8R 1A8.

TICKETS: $14 (plus fees).

BOX OFFICE LINK: https://hftco.ca/events/izad-etemadi-let-me-explain/

