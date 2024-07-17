Interview: Mayumi Lashbrook of PORCH VIEW DANCES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kaeja d’Dance’s beloved PORCH VIEW DANCES event returns for its thirteenth year, running from July 17-21 in Toronto’s Seaton Village neighbourhood. The event kicks off at London Street and Porch View Dances Lane, recently renamed in honour of the yearly dance series. Professional choreographers pair with area residents and non-professional dancers to perform the pieces to a roving audience, this year led by tour guide Kunji Ikeda. BroadwayWorld spoke to this year’s curator, Aeris Körper artistic director Mayumi Lashbrook, about this year’s theme of play, the artists who transform porches and lawns into spaces for discovery, and why PORCH VIEW DANCES brings joy to the community.

BWW: This is Kaeja d’Dance’s thirteenth year presenting the community dance project. What makes PORCH VIEW DANCES such a special and enduring Toronto tradition?

Lashbrook: This festival has been a staple in the community as an exquisite example of the transformational power of dance. It brings folks together that don't identify as dancers to delight in and celebrate their bodies as conduits of connection and joy. We’ve brought people from different walks of life and different generations together to remind audiences of our commonality. Changing porches into stages and people into dancers creates a transformative experience for those dancing and witnessing others in their creative expression.

BWW: What was the curation process like, and which artists are you working with this year?

Lashbrook: When reviewing the applications for the festival and considering who I felt would engage the community, I sought works that had an understanding of the moment we're in now, both locally and globally. Fer Camacho spoke to the universality of games across different countries and languages. Zita Nyarady recognized the impacts still present from the pandemic and offered a way of initiating reconnecting. Sid Ryan Eilers celebrated queer joy and its need to be shared widely. Esie Mensah recognized the need for passing knowledge intergenerationally, reconnecting to lineage and celebrating the cycles of life. With Heryka Miranda and Jim Adams, I'd witnessed their artistic chemistry in last year's show and was excited for them to offer an installation that activates our senses and relationship to land. In each choreographer, I saw a desire to release from worldly tensions and seek commonality in the joy of movement. The understanding of our place in the world is impactful to collective harmony; I am honoured by the works each of these creators offered that recognizes themselves as a part of the greater whole.

BWW: Can you tell us a little about this year’s theme of play and choosing joy over fear? How is that reflected in the dances we’ll see?

Lashbrook: I had taken a dance class where participants ranged from age 4 to into their 70s. I'd watched as the adults in the room shrank as they realized who they were sharing space with. As we began to dance, I could see folks opening up. It became clear that having disparate ages allowed for something new to arise - adults dropped their self-criticism and accessed childlike joy. I was reminded that with the hardships of the world around us, it can be difficult to lighten our outlooks. Sometimes we take ourselves too seriously! I know I need that reminder and I welcome others to, as well. Expect an evening of memorable giggles, chuckles and guffaws.

BWW: How do audiences participate in the experience?

Lashbrook: The experience begins at Porch View Dance Lane and London St. and journeys through the Seaton village. The evening is packed with three porch stops, three pop up vignettes and a final Flock Landing experience (plus a multi-media installation on Sat & Sun). Join in the evening as a viewer of the wonderful dance works and you will also be welcomed to participate at several key moments of the evening. Participation is optional; but surprise yourself as even moving with the crowd in the choreography of the experience is participating. Full warning that watching others dance is infectious; expect your body to be ready for wiggling, bobbing or clapping along.

BWW: Why is it important that the performers are non-professionals?

Lashbrook: Engaging in the process of art making and performance allows participants to see themselves anew. It reminds us of how limiting self beliefs hold us back from enjoying the breadth of life. We are always in motion. And motion is communication, we can't engage in dialogue without movement. Porch View Dances brings us all into motion together, colliding our lives and experiences into a memorable experience. It gives a space to delight in the choreography of life.

Photos of Porch View Dances 2023 by SV Photography

