Interdisciplinary Performance Work TRACE Explores Voice as Expression of Gender Identification at Theatre Passe Muraille

Concluding a celebratory season of theatre and multidisciplinary performance work, Theatre Passe Muraille is pleased to present TRACE - A ReDefine Arts and Theatre Passe Muraille Co-Production - on stage April 21 - 30 in the TPM Mainspace. (Media night: April 21)



An interdisciplinary performance about the voice in transition, TRACE focuses on the ongoing nature of queer being and becoming by transforming a private story into a public performance that takes the audience on a journey across time and identity.



Beginning with audio recordings of Tristan's singing voice across different stages of his gender transition, Trace is a contemplative and funny work that combines experimental sound art, stand-up comedy, storytelling, and archival video to create a world that puts the past in conversation with the present and, possibly even, the future.



Trace invokes The Boychoir of Lesbos, created by Tristan and co-realized by Moynan, as an expression of the ways that the voice can extend and realize gender identification.



First presented as a performance installation with FADO Performance Art and NAISA Sound Art and then toured across the country in 2015, the current iteration of the show is reimagined for a theatre setting and includes a newly realized trans/non-binary/gender-queer choir - The Epic Choir of Traceland - that reflects the changing nature of queer community, identity, and belonging.



"TPM's previous partnership with ReDefine Arts was one of the most meaningful and fulfilling experiences while we navigated the pandemic. We are delighted to once again collaborate, this time for in-person performances!"

- Marjorie Chan, Artistic Director (TPM)



"We were so excited when we were invited to remount our performance installation of trace (lower case)...and then we realized we needed to tear the whole thing apart and remake it in a new way for a new time. We are thrilled to present Trace (capitalized) - Subtle title change, exciting new material! Thanks for the opportunity, TPM!"

- Moynan King & Tristan R. Whiston, Co-Creators



Moynan King and Tristan R. Whiston are long-time collaborators with distinct multidisciplinary practices and a shared interest in ideas of identity, gender, performance, and the element of time (in both life and art). Since their previous collaborations, The Boychoir of Lesbos (1996-2006), and Cheap Queers (with Keith Cole and Jonathan DaSilva 1995 - 2010) they have each continued to expand the scope of their practices with Whiston's growing explorations in communication platforms such as radio and sound composition, and King's extensive work in interactive and multidisciplinary performance. In this collaboration, King and Whiston have returned to (re)create an interdisciplinary performance that centralizes sound, video, stand-up and song.



Performances of TRACE will run Wednesday to Saturday at 7:30 PM with 2:00 PM matinees April 22 and 23. Tickets are Pay-What-You-Can-Afford at three price points, $10, $30, and $60 and are available now online at passemuraille.ca.

