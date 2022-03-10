In-Person Summer Opera Camps Are Back At The Canadian Opera Company

Registration is now open for the Canadian Opera Company's in-person Summer Opera Camps beginning July 2022. The annual programming provides youths and teens with the opportunity to make new friends, discover new interests, build self-confidence, and have plenty of fun. With a number of options available, campers of all ages have the opportunity to explore opera as both creators and performers.

New this year, the COC introduces the Summer Opera Intensive. The one-week program, intended for advanced singers ages 18+, provides a framework for understanding and exploring a professional singing career, and is tuition-free for the 10 participants accepted through the audition and application process.

"Building on the company's commitment to developing young artists, the goal of this program is to seek and support emerging Canadian talent by providing artists with a barrier-free opportunity to learn about professional singing as a multi-faceted career," says Sarah Forestieri, Manager, Community Partnerships & Programs.

Previous experience with opera or music is not required to participate in the Summer Opera Camps for youth and younger teens.

Applications for the Summer Opera Intensive are open until April 30, 2022; all participants must be 18 years of age or older at the start of the program.

Full details on registration, including information regarding bursaries and application requirements, can be found at coc.ca/SummerPrograms.

2022 Opera Camp Schedule

Little Company (entering grades 1 to 3)

Monday, July 4 - Friday, July 8, 2022

9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Junior Company (entering grades 4 to 6)

Monday July 11 - Friday, July 15, 2022

9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Intermediate Company (entering grades 6 to 8)

Monday, July 18 - Friday, July 22, 2022

9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Senior Company (entering grades 9 to 1st year college/university)

Monday, July 25 - Saturday, July 30, 2022

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

NEW! Summer Opera Intensive (open to advanced artists 18 years of age or older)

Monday, August 8 - Saturday, August 13, 2022

Full day