Immersive A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns To The Campbell House Museum

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Three Ships Collective - with the support of Soup Can Theatre - has announced the return of A Christmas Carol! Now in its sixth festive year, the immersive and award-winning production will once again transform the historic and picturesque Campbell House Museum, filling it with mirth, music, and merriment!

This unique theatrical experience invites audience members to step into the world of Victorian England and follow flinty miser Ebenezer Scrooge on his ghostly journey of redemption. Written by Justin Haigh (Love is a Poverty You Can Sell, Behold the Barfly!), directed by Sare Thorpe (No Exit, Marat/Sade, Heretic), and brought to life by a stellar cast (including audience favourite Thomas Gough in his critically-acclaimed role as Scrooge), this adaptation of Charles Dickens' story features original scenes, characters, songs, and dialogue, making it a re-imagining of the beloved holiday tale unlike any other.

The cast includes Thomas Gough, Chloe Bradt, Justine Christensen, Nicholas Eddie, Justin Hay, Michael Hogan, Spencer Jones, Jonnie Lombard, Ava Marquis, Eliza Martin, Luke Marty, Kiori Mirza Waldman, Annie Lockerbie Newton, Kendelle Parks, and Brianne Tucker

Tickets and Performances: Tickets range from $25-$60 and are available at ChristmasCarolTO.com

Each performance runs approximately 95 minutes. Performances run from December 3rd-22nd. Tuesdays-Saturdays at 6:15pm and 8:45pm. Sundays at 4:15pm and 6:45pm.

Comments