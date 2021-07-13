INTO THE WOODS Will Be Staged at Two Historic Theatres in Toronto

TIFT Artistic Producer Arkady Spivak announced today that, by popular demand, the company's revival of Into the Woods (In Concert) will be transferred to Toronto this October for, quite literally, a moving experience. Following two sold-out runs, including the production's outdoor run next month in Springwater Provincial Park in Barrie, this uniquely imagined musical classic will be utilizing two historic theatres together at every performance.



Running October 28 to 31, 2021, Into the Woods will be staged in the last operating double-decker theatre in the world. The audience will experience Act One in The Elgin Theatre and, at intermission, will travel upstairs to the Winter Garden Theatre for Act Two.



Into the Woods intertwines the stories of beloved Brothers Grimm's characters as they search for their 'happily ever after'. Directed by Michael Torontow, with original music direction by Wayne Gwillim, band led by Chris Tsujiuchi, original choreography by Lori Watson, new choreography by David Andrew Reid, set and lighting design by Joe Pagnan and Costume Design by Laura Delchiaro, the cast includes Noah Beemer, Tess Benger, Aidan deSalaiz, Griffin Hewitt, Derek Kwan, Richard Lam, Jamie McRoberts, Tracy Michailidis, Glynis Ranney, Kelsey Verzotti and others.



"The second act of Into the Woods is always a surprise to people who aren't familiar with the show. Now, we get to take the whole audience on an unfamiliar journey, not unlike that of the characters in the story." - Michael Torontow, Director, Into the Woods.



To add to the fairytale experience, audience members are asked to bring two plush or stuffed animals as their guests to maintain social distance between seats within the theatre. All regional health and safety protocols will be in effect, including the reduced capacity.



Ticket sales will commence approximately on August 3, 2021. To receive a notification when tickets will be available for purchase, please contact the Talk Is Free Theatre Box Office at boxoffice@tift.ca.