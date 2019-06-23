IN WAKING LIFE Tours To Toronto Fringe

Spicy Day brings the silly and supernatural with In Waking Life at the Toronto Fringe

This July, Spicy Day presents the "side-splittingly funny" In Waking Life at the Toronto Fringe Festival. The hilarious and heartwarming play will be performed in the Crow's Theatre studio space in Leslieville for seven performances between July 4 and 14. This is the first time a Fringe venue has extended East past the Don Valley Parkway.

A partially-improvised comedy, In Waking Life follows two psychic sisters as they welcome you into their business and their lives. Fortunes are told, dreams are dissected, and love matches are made as the Synsk Sisters fix all of your problems (and ignore their own).

Having received rave reviews everywhere it has been performed since its 2016 debut, In Waking Life has been described as "Wild, high energy, and intimately memorable [...] an emotional roller coaster from its goofball beginning to its shell-shocking end" (Showbill Victoria), and "A cavalcade of non-stop action" (Apt613).

Spicy Day is an Ottawa-based theatre company founded by Lauren Welchner and Monica Bradford-Lea. Often working in diverse styles and in non-traditional performance venues, the company seeks to create unique theatrical experiences, using humour and heart to provoke conversation about topics we don't often see on stage. In just three years operating as a company, Spicy Day has created five brand new theatrical productions and presented these works at Fringe Festivals across the country. This will be Spicy Day's first time at the Toronto Fringe Festival.

In Waking Life will be presented at the Crow's Theatre studio space, 345 Carlaw Ave, from July 4 to 14. Tickets can be purchased at https://fringetoronto.com/fringe/show/waking-life or at the door.





