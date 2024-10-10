I DON'T EVEN MISS YOU Comes to the Factory Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Factory Theatre will present I Don’t Even Miss You, a bold, multidisciplinary new work from Tiny Bear Jaws from October 31 to November 10, 2024, at the Factory Studio Theatre. Written and performed by Elena Belyea, winner of the 2023 Betty Award for Outstanding Lead Performance in a Musical, and directed by Emma Tibaldo, this dystopian pop “solo” show features music by Tori Morrison.



I Don’t Even Miss You tells the story of non-binary computer programmer Basil (they/them), who wakes one morning to discover everyone else on Earth has disappeared. They spend the next three years wandering an eerily quiet world searching for loved ones, building a virtual assistant (Orchid), and rehearsing a 90s-inspired "musical" about their life. After months of waiting, today's the premiere, but not everything goes as planned.



Using live music, dance, and video, I Don’t Even Miss You is a bold exploration of resilience, artificial intelligence, love, and legacy that asks how gender, identity, and family can exist with no one to perceive them. This production is the second stop in Tiny Bear Jaws’ national tour and forms part of the CrossCurrents Canada Series, made possible by the support of the Department of Canadian Heritage.

