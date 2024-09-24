Holiday Events Set For Massey Hall and Roy Thomson Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Massey Hall and Roy Thomson Hall will present returning holiday favourite events to round out 2024! Learn more about the lineup here!

Good Lovelies return to Massey Hall for their annual Christmas Concert on December 11, 2024. Performing classic holiday songs, timeless winter selections, and original Good Lovelies material. Accompanying them onstage as always will be their Merry Men, featuring some of Canada’s finest musicians – Robbie Grunwald, Steve Zsirai, and Mark Mariash.

This year, the band will also weave in selections from their 2024 Juno-nominated album, We Will Never Be The Same. Combined with their usual banter, the show is a guaranteed good time for the whole family. Tickets on sale this Friday, September 27 @ 10am.

Toronto Children’s Christmas Chorus under the direction of Zimfira Poloz, returns to Roy Thomson Hall for their annual holiday performance, “Songs of the Season with the Toronto Children’s Chorus on Sunday, December 15, 2024. Enjoy a festive blend of classic carols and memorable melodies, along with innovative Latvian choral works by Ēriks Ešenvalds and Laura Jēkabsone, and featuring a special collaboration with the Toronto Symphony Youth Orchestra (@the_tsyo).

Patrons can also join the pre-show event, Carols in the Lobby starting at 1:15 p.m., performed by TCC's very own Alumni Choir, conducted by Dr. Darryl Edwards.

This family-friendly concert showcases the exceptional young voices of the Toronto Children's Chorus, a vibrant musical community that has nurtured young talent and represented Canada on global stages for generations. Tickets on sale this Friday, September 27 @ 10am.

New Year’s Eve Comedy Extravaganza celebrates its 20th year at Massey Hall on December 31, 2024! This year features host and Kids In the Hall star Bruce McCulloch and an incredible cast of comedians to help ring in the new year! Tickets on sale this Friday, September 27 @ 10am.

Bravissimo! New Year’s at the Opera - Opera’s greatest hits are presented at Toronto’s classiest New Year’s Eve event! Featuring world-class singers and the colossal power of the Canadian Opera Company Orchestra led by its esteemed conductor, Johannes Debus, this glamorous concert is perfect for both seasoned opera-lovers and soon-to-be fans. World renowned opera stars Eri Nakamura, Viktoria Vizin, Kang Wang, and Mihai Damian perform sumptuous arias and duets from Carmen, Turandot, Marriage of Figaro, and more. Bravissimo! New Year’s at the Opera returns to Roy Thomson Hall on December 31st, 7PM-9:15PM. Celebrate in style and end your year on a high note! Tickets on sale now!

