Hart House Theatre Presents THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

Hart House Theatre presents a a a delectable, cult-classic musical The Rocky Horror Show Toronto, Ontario - Opening on September 27, Hart House Theatre continues to mark its 100th Anniversary Season and presents one of the most iconic, cult-classic musicals of all time. This titillating romp sees the return of Director Jennifer Walls to our stage and takes full advantage of what Hart House Theatre has to offer: featuring showcase performances by trained, emergent talent, who are supported by a professional production team and a dedicated, large audience.

About the show:

Smack your lips, gird your loins and tighten your corset for The Rocky Horror Show - a delectable, cult-classic musical with unforgettable characters and steamy musical numbers. This salute to B-movies and sci-fi thrillers will tempt you to dance the "Time Warp", seduce you with a "Sweet Transvestite" and leave you howling, "Hot Patootie, Bless My Soul"!

We welcome back Director Jennifer Walls to Hart House Theatre after her mega-hit directing debut with us last season - Heathers: The Musical. A graduate of Sheridan Institute's Musical Theatre Performance program, Jennifer is a Toronto-based performer, producer and voice actor. Jennifer has produced a number of successful productions at the Toronto Fringe including The Redheaded Coffeeshop Girl series and Baker's Dozen, Twelve Angry Puppets in addition to her performance work. She was the long-time host and producer of Singular Sensation, A Musical Theatre Open Mic, Toronto's premier weekly musical theatre event for many years. She is also a curator of the Sunday Cabaret Series at Toronto's 120 Diner, mentoring young and emerging performers helping create and produce Cabaret. Recently, Jennifer was featured on the cover of NOW Magazine for her work at the Toronto Fringe and in the city.

When asked "why this play and what do you think you can bring to it that's new for audiences", Jennifer had this to say:

"I'm excited to bring a new flavour to this production. A flavour that focuses on celebrating our differences, and questions the standards that society places on us. The writing in this show is challenging because, in my opinion, it's outdated and alienating. It is important for me to present a show that our LGBTQ+ community, who is still fighting for visibility on a number of levels, feels seen, heard and respected by...

In this production I am inviting audiences to rethink the definition of the "trans" as "transcendent", rather than "transitional"... to see a story that follows the journey of a being from a planet of transcendent beings. A being who comes to earth in search of the connection they lack - as well as the understanding of human emotion which they also come to learn. In the process, it opens the minds of conservatives Brad and Janet, and challenges them to rethink their ideas of who they are..."

Joining Jennifer on the professional production team is Music Director Giustin MacLean, Choreographer Stephan Dickson and designers Brandon Kleiman (sets), Kathleen Black (costumes), André du Toit (lights) and Jeremy Hutton (sound). This team will be creating the B-movie playground of The Rocky Horror Show.





