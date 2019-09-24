Harrison James Wins Rolex Dancers First Award

Karen Kain, Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada announced today that Principal Dancer Harrison James is the recipient of the 2019 Rolex Dancers First Award. The award was presented by Ms. Kain and Maxim Lamarre, President and CEO, Rolex Canada Ltd., at a dinner and presentation in Toronto last night.

The Rolex Dancers First Award recognizes outstanding performances in the previous season and is juried by a committee of members of the National Ballet's Artistic Staff. Mr. James was recognized for the dramatic power, impeccable technique, intense musicality and artistic authenticity in his outstanding performances as Alexei Vronsky in Anna Karenina, Oberon in The Dream and the title role in Apollo. At the ceremony, Mr. James was presented with a specially engraved Rolex watch.

Mr. James will appear onstage with the National Ballet in Giselle which opens the National Ballet's 2019/20 season in Toronto, November 6 - 10, 2019.

The Dancers First programme supports all the dancers of the National Ballet with funds for artistic development and health and wellness resources. Currently, there are 31 dancers generously sponsored through Dancers First.

Since its inception, Rolex has encouraged individual excellence and the pursuit of perfection. In keeping with this long tradition, Rolex continues to contribute to the arts world through its various sponsorship activities. Rolex Canada has generously sponsored the Rolex Dancers First Award since 2010.

Photo by Karolina Kuras





