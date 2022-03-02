Harbourfront Centre to Present Ontario Premiere of Anne Plamondon's ONLY YOU

Harbourfront Centre will present the Ontario premiere of Only You, an exhilarating new duet from Montreal-based choreographer Anne Plamondon, on stage April 8 and 9, 2022, at 7:30pm at Fleck Dance Theatre, as part of the contemporary dance series Torque. A kinetic work imbued with super-charged emotion, Only You is a passionate exploration of the evolution of an intimate relationship. In a quest towards understanding, acceptance and honesty, the work's two protagonists gradually remove the invisible veils between them to unmask a greater truth about self-discovery and identity.

"We are delighted to present the Ontario premiere of Anne Plamondon's full-length piece Only You to Toronto audiences," says Nathalie Bonjour, Director, Performing Arts at Harbourfront Centre. "Lauded for her compelling versatility and physicality, combined with emotionally intelligent narratives derived from her own lived experiences, Anne's work offers audiences a powerful commentary on self-identity. As we navigate the complexities of our closest relationships, more so than ever before, we discover the courage and strength that exists within ourselves."

Postponed in March 2020 due to COVID-19, Only You will make its long-awaited premiere at Usine C in Montreal on March 30, 2022, before its Ontario premiere at Toronto's waterfront campus. Featuring Anne Plamondon and longtime collaborator James Gregg, the breathtaking duet probes the passionate struggle between two people, vulnerably examining the forces that bring the pair together and those that drive them apart. As they begin to break down their walls, a universal truth emerges: it's up to each person to find their own path.

Renowned for her intelligent and versatile approach to choreography and "allowing ideas and forms to create powerful, unforced narratives" (Calgary Herald), Plamondon's newest work boasts exquisite form, moving between frenetic and highly synchronized movements to fluid and elegant lines. Set within a landscape of entangled brambles and thorns created by visual artist Hua Jin and amplified by a pulsing score by Olivier Fairfield, the dancers courageously tackle vulnerability, abandonment and fortitude.

Lighting design is by Nicolas Descôteaux, costumes by Marilène Bastien and set design is by both Marilène Bastien and Anne Plamondon.

Classically trained at the National Ballet School of Canada, Plamondon began her career as a ballet dancer with Les Grands Ballets Canadiens de Montréal, Nederlands Dans Theater II and Portugal's Gulbenkian Ballet before transitioning to contemporary dance. In addition to working with Canadian choreographers, like Jean Grand-Maître and James Kudelka, Plamondon has collaborated with renowned choreographer Crystal Pite and her company Kidd Pivot, including the 2015 Olivier Award-winning A Picture of You Falling.

From 2002 to 2015, Plamondon was instrumental in developing the Montreal-based RUBBERBANDance Group, first as a performer and later as Artistic Co-Director with company founder and choreographer Victor Quijada. There, Plamondon blended classical ballet, contemporary dance and hip-hop dance styles to create a signature and versatile dance vocabulary that continues to impact today's dance creations.

