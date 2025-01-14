HYPOTHETICAL BABY to be Presented by Nightwood Theatre & The Howland Company presents

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Nightwood Theatre in association with The Howland Company will present Hypothetical Baby, written and performed by Rachel Cairns and directed by Courtney Ch’ng Lancaster, from February 22-March 8, 2025 at Factory Theatre (125 Bathurst St).

In Hypothetical Baby, Rachel Cairns mixes data and drama to present an autobiographical work that dares to publicly talk about abortion the way we do privately — with neurotic vulnerability, unflinching honesty, and frank irreverence. This touching and hilarious one-person show grapples with the personal and societal factors that shape our reproductive lives and the intricate relationship between choice, change, and loss. Cairns, named “one of the country’s most original actors” by The Globe & Mail and recipient of My Entertainment World’s Performer of the Year Award, offers up a searingly honest, laugh-out-loud, and breathtakingly nuanced performance on the timely topic of the right to abortion.

Passionate reproductive rights activist Rachel Cairns follows up the launch of the second season of her podcast ABORSH (Winner of the Planned Parenthood Toronto’s Choice Award for excellence in Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights advocacy and education) with this highly anticipated remount production of the play that inspired the podcast.

This will be the first collaboration between Nightwood Theatre and The Howland Company, two of Toronto’s most acclaimed and fiercely feminist theatre companies.





