Grand Theatre Will Host 2024 High School Project: MATILDA THE MUSICAL

In its 26th year, the Grand Theatre High School Project proudly presents Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical, playing September 17 to 28 on the Spriet Stage. As the most applied-to High School Project in history, Matilda The Musical boasts 58 student participants who have spent the last two months working with seasoned theatre professionals to mount a professionally produced musical in the Grand Theatre's historic house.

“Matilda is a play about children making change and harnessing the power of imagination toward a world that is different from the one they inherited,” says Grand Theatre Artistic Director, Rachel Peake. “The High School Project has been reflective of this philosophy for over a quarter of a century, putting many of the responsibilities of theatre creation into the hands of the next generation, under the mentorship of professionals in all areas of the discipline. I remain astounded at the quality of what these students create and encourage all of London to come out and see their artistry on full display!”

High school students from London, and as far as Strathroy, Woodstock, and Kitchener, make up the company of Matilda The Musical. By numbers: 35 of those students are performing in the on-stage cast; 19 students take up several production roles as members of the stage management, props, wardrobe, scenic art, lighting, sound, and marketing teams; while 4 student musicians work with professional musicians in the show's orchestra pit.

The professional creative team leading the charge for these student-artists includes Megan Watson (director and former Artistic Associate of the Grand Theatre), Sarah Richardson (music director), Stephen Cota (choreographer), Scott Penner (set designer), Lisa Wright (costume designer), Jareth Li (lighting designer), Aaron Ouellette (sound designer), Martine Beland (stage manager), and Jess Gordon (apprentice stage manager).

“What thrills me the most about our production of Matilda is that all of these young voices, from all around the region, are making their mark on the material and on the text,” says director, Megan Watson. “The High School Project has this absolutely incredible legacy, and I'm thrilled at the thought that it could continue on and on, into the future.”

Matilda The Musical is the Tony and Olivier-Award winning story of an under-appreciated child with an extraordinary mind, setting about to change her own story, and bring hope to the lives of those around her. But when her scheming, neglectful father enrolls her in Crunchem Hall Elementary School, under the authoritarian leadership of Ms. Trunchbull, Matilda's magical mind is called toward a different, ‘revolting', adventure. Based on the beloved children's book by Roald Dahl, Matilda The Musical has been staged from the West End to Broadway, toured around the world, and now lands at the Grand Theatre.

Grand Theatre High School Project (HSP)

For over 25 years, the Grand Theatre High School Project has offered an exceptional opportunity for students to receive education and training in the working environment of a professional theatre, at no cost to the participants.

High school students from the London area are mentored by professional artists and coaches in all departments (performance, stage management, props, wardrobe, scenic art, orchestra, sound, lighting, marketing, and more), culminating in a production staged on the Grand's 839-seat theatre: the Spriet Stage.

