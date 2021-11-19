Grand Theatre Releases Free Digital Performances from its Celebrated Grand Re:Opening Festival

Following a successful four-week engagement that played to intimate audience sizes, the Grand Theatre is thrilled to launch digital versions of the Grand Re:Opening Festival at no cost to online audiences - beginning at 5 p.m. on November 18, 2021.

"In early 2021, as our renovation neared completion and as COVID-19 pandemic restrictions slowly began to lift, there was a palpable shift in energy at the Grand," says Dennis Garnhum, Grand Theatre Artistic Director. "Although there was still much uncertainty about capacity limits, as a company, we knew that we needed to do something to celebrate our outstanding renovation and to bring live theatre - and the healing joy of the arts - back to London. So, in came the idea of the Re:Opening Festival."

"It became evident very early on in the process that we knew what was being created was unique, inspiring, and magical and needed to be shared as far and wide as possible - with as many audience members as possible. The response from the audience members that were able to experience each show in-person confirmed this for us. We quickly partnered with professional videography company web.isod.es to then film each festival performance," explains Garnhum.

Directed and led by Artistic Associate, Megan Watson, the Grand Re:Opening Festival "handed the keys" to the newly renovated Grand Theatre to four local artists for the purpose of creating and staging bold new work. With few defined parameters, the artists were empowered to: utilize any space within the theatre as a stage; to explore any theme; and to invite other local artists to join their experience. The four host artists are: lead activist for Black Lives Matter London, founding member of Black London Network, and artist Alexandra Kane; accomplished actor, singer, dancer, and visual artist Mark Uhre; local singer, songwriter, and band frontman Richard Gracious, and proud Anishinaabe storyteller, curator, and teacher Summer Bressette.

"Our four host artists were asked in February this year if they wanted to 'come play' at the Grand, and were ultimately tasked with the important responsibility of helping us to reopen after over a year of closed doors. And, did they ever deliver," remarks Watson. She goes on to say, "Our host artists have each created something completely unique and yet relevant at the same time. While different, each offering really has a beautiful through line - re-emergence. I hope that this exploration of re-emergence is experienced right through the screen and really inspires the hearts and minds of our virtual audiences."

The four Grand Re:Opening Festival videos will each run 45 minutes to approximately one hour. Combined, this immersive online experience features the four host artists, 55 local performers, and 12 bold theatrical experiences - all originally staged in different spaces within the newly renovated Grand Theatre.

Beginning at 5 p.m. on Thursday, November 18, theatre, music, and art lovers from anywhere in the world will be able to view all Festival performances at no cost, thanks to the generous support of Canada Life. The videos will be available to view online through to midnight on November 29. Viewers are asked to register online at grandtheatre.com, after which a link to view the production will be forwarded by email. Separate registrations will be required to view each unique offering, but once viewers receive the link to view, they may watch on any day, at any time, and as many times as they wish until midnight on November 29.