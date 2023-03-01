Grand Theatre Presents the World Premiere of RUBABOO: A Métis Cabaret with Andrea Menard

Songs and stories of reconciliation, advocacy, and love will flow through the Grand Theatre's Spriet Stage from March 7th through 25th at the world premiere of Rubaboo: A Métis Cabaret with Andrea Menard. Derived from the Michif word for "leftovers stew" or "big pot," Rubaboo will take audiences on an intimate, moving, and joyous musical journey - led by award-winning singer and songwriter, Andrea Menard.

"Expect your hearts to fill and your spirits to soar as Andrea Menard uses her wisdom, warmth, and formidable voice to take us all on a personal journey in the world premiere of Rubaboo," exclaims Grand Theatre Artistic Director, Dennis Garnhum. "Between her unmatched musical abilities, captivating storytelling, and awe-inspiring presence, Andrea is sure to entertain, uplift, and bring audiences together - in a way that only she can."



Endeavouring to consistently highlight her Métis culture and her people's resilience, Andrea designed Rubaboo to expand the knowledge of her audience, and thus expand love for indigenous culture and this collective land. Surrounded by large scale artwork by Métis artist Leah Dorion, the Cabaret will feature Andrea, along with three additional musical artists, performing stories and songs of hope, advocacy, reconciliation, and love - all seen through the lens of a Métis woman.

"I was called to do Rubaboo," remarks Andrea. "From the beginning, I knew it wasn't going to be a simple play or a standard concert - but something more. And now it is! Rubaboo allows me to to use my strengths as an actor, singer, writer, and messenger, to take audiences on an incredible journey. A journey which calls them to recognize that they too are involved in reconciliation, in changing perceptions, and making this world a better place - one heart at a time."

Andrea Menard is an accomplished Métis singer/songwriter, actor, speaker, wellness trainer, retreat host, and the founder of the Sacred Feminine Learning Lodge. In her wide-ranging careers, she has released four award-winning albums and has become a 15-time music award winner and five-time Gemini-nominated actress - appearing in the Netflix series, Blackstone, as well as television shows, Rabbit Fall, Supernatural, and Tribal. On the stage, Andrea starred in the Grand Theatre's 2020 production of Honour Beat - a story of two sisters who come together by their mother's side as she faces the end of her life, written by award-winning playwright Tara Beagan.



Joining Andrea on stage to make their Grand Theatre debuts are three diverse and notable Canadian musicians: Vancouver-based recording artist and inspirational speaker Nathen Aswell; composer, singer/songwriter, and musician from Edmonton, Karen Shepherd; and award-winning singer/songwriter, producer, guitarist, and educator, Robert Walsh. As Andrea's long-time collaborator and co-writer, Robert also serves as the Music Director for Rubaboo. Guiding the production as director is notable, Ottawa-based playwright and director, Alanis King. She is recognized across the country for her theatrical work within First Nations communities, and for being the first Indigenous woman to graduate from the National Theatre School of Canada.

Rubaboo was commissioned by the Grand's COMPASS New Play Development Program, dedicated to creating and premiering new work on the Grand's stages. The play began development in 2020, when Grand Theatre Artistic Director Dennis Garnhum approached Andrea Menard to create an intimate concert experience. It was scheduled to premiere on the Auburn Stage during the Theatre's 2021/22 Season, but was postponed to March 2023 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to a shift in dates, the production was also moved to the Grand's larger Spriet Stage to accommodate strong audience demand. Following its almost three-week engagement at the Grand Theatre, Rubaboo will travel to the Arts Club Theatre Company in Vancouver from March 30th through April 30th. In February 2024, it will also appear on stage at the Citadel Theatre.



Rubaboo is on the Spriet Stage from March 7th through 25th, 2023. Tickets start at $35 and are available at www.grandtheatre.com, by phone at 519-672-8800, or at the Box Office, 471 Richmond Street.