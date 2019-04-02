Grand Theatre Announces Immersive CABARET

The Grand Theatre brings to the McManus Stage a daring and immersive experience, CABARET. Considered one of the greatest musicals of all time, the Grand Theatre's Artistic Director and Director of CABARET Dennis Garnhum gives this production a whole new life in 2019. CABARET will draw audiences in with its gritty, stripped-down, intimate setting that will extend from the McManus lobby and bar to the stage. CABARET, which was extended twice for additional performances due to popular demand, will run from April 9 to May 11. The Title Sponsor is BRON Studios, in tribute to Gloria and Joseph Gilbert.

"I've always wanted to direct something in the McManus Theatre that would show off how versatile it is," said Garnhum. "When Cabaret was suggested, I immediately realized how perfect it would be to transform this stage into an underground club, in the spirit of a real entertainment house-a cabaret-where anything goes."

Everything about this production has been imagined anew: patrons will journey through the backstage area, with the opportunity to experience a bar that contains echoes of the past as well as signs of the present. CABARET brings together 9 multi-skilled cast members and features Tess Benger (THE PENELOPIAD, Grand Theatre) as Sally Bowles and James Daly in his acting debut at the Grand (GRAND HOTEL, Shaw Festival Theatre) as Cliff Bradshaw, a writer traveling through Berlin.

"These multitalented performers-who will be up close-are all part of the celebration of this incredible space," said Garnhum. "These gifted artists not only sing, dance, and act, but they are also the orchestra, playing all of the instruments in the show."

CABARET is on the McManus Stage from April 9 thru May 11. Tickets are general admission at $60 and are available at grandtheatre.com, by phone at 519-672-8800, or at the Box Office, 471 Richmond Street. Prices include HST and are subject to change.





