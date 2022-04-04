Grammy Award-Winner Chris Botti to Return to Roy Thomson Hall

Roy Thomson Hall will present the return of Grammy Award-winning master trumpeter and composer Chris Botti on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Tickets are on sale this Friday, April 8 at 10am ET. To purchase, call 416-872-4255, visit roythomsonhall.com/tickets or in-person at the Roy Thomson Hall Box Office (60 Simcoe St., Toronto, ON)

Botti delighted Toronto fans on the Roy Thomson Hall stage in December 2021 and was one of the last performers to close out the 2021 season. For over two decades, he has amassed a spectacular variety of honors, including multiple Gold and Platinum albums, to become one of the world's largest selling instrumental artist.

Botti's mesmerizing performances with a stunning array of legends such as Sting, Barbra Streisand, Tony Bennett, Yo-Yo Ma, Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon and Andrea Bocelli have cemented his place as one of the most brilliant and inspiring forces of the contemporary music scene. Whether he's performing with illustrious symphonies or at renowned venues around the globe, his unparalleled crystalline and poetic sound transcends musical boundaries.

For priority ticket access, fans can become a Platinum Friends First member.

For the concert lover who lives for those 'you just had to be there' moments. With advance notice for upcoming shows, and chances to win that golden ticket for more 'best nights of your life'. Fans can pick between three levels Friend, Platinum with access to pre-sales, and Royal.

Learn more about membership options at mhrth.com/about/membership.