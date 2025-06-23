Good Lovelies to Perform Christmas Concert at Massey Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Massey Hall will welcome back Juno Award-winning songwriters and multi-instrumentalists, Good Lovelies for their Christmas Concert taking place on Wednesday, December 17, 2025 on the legendary Allan Slaight Stage.

This year’s Massey Hall stop will feature exclusive guest appearances on this one night only. Expect an evening filled with holiday classics and wintry favourites, along with a sprinkle of the Good Lovelies originals you’ve come to love.

The Good Lovelies’ - Caroline Brooks, Kerri Ough, and Susan Passmore - are known for their rich harmonies and nostalgic sound. Blending folk-roots, old-time swing, bluegrass, pop, and soul, their music is the perfect soundtrack for the season.

Once again, the Good Lovelies will be joined by their band of “Merry Men”, a top-notch trio of musicians: Robbie Grunwald on keys, Steve Zsirai on bass, and Mark Mariash on drums.

With great harmonies, stories, laughs and songs that’ll have you humming all the way home, the Good Lovelies’ holiday concert is a truly “cup-filling” night for anyone who loves the magic of the season.

