George Thorogood And The Destroyers To Perform At Massey Hall in July

Massey Hall is pleased to present rock and roll legends, George Thorogood and The Destroyers to the Allan Slaight Stage on Wednesday, July 2, 2025.

Tickets are on sale this upcoming Friday, December 13 @ 10am online or by calling the box office at 416-872-4255.

In a five-decade career fuelled by 8,000+ live shows, more than 15 million albums sold, and a global reputation as “the band that plays hot enough to melt the polar icecaps” (Rolling Stone) and “one of the 5 best acts left out of The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame” (WNBF Binghamton), where can “one of the most iconic bands in rock history” (Rapid City Journal) possibly go from here?

“That's all pretty good for the first 50 years,” George Thorogood says with a laugh. “But we keep working harder, digging deeper and playing stronger. Now it's time to go back out there and do some serious rockin'.” For George Thorogood & The Destroyers, serious rockin' will always be what they do best. And for 2025, The Baddest Show On Earth Tour will bring the guitar-slinging, amp-blasting, roof-shaking rock party like never before.

George and longtime Destroyers Jeff Simon (drums), Bill Blough (bass), Jim Suhler (guitar) and Buddy Leach (saxophone) are now taking all the drum-bashing, bass-pounding, sax-wailing, monster guitar energy of the past five decades and pouring it into The Baddest Show On Earth Tour, with “the boogie-blues Sinatra” (Classic Rock History) as its relentless ringmaster. “If the circus makes everyone feel like a kid again, this tour will make you feel like a teenager,”

For priority ticket access and exclusive perks, music fans can become a member.

Becoming a member means supporting the Hall's charitable work - that funds educational programming and artist development initiatives - while enjoying exclusive member perks. Members enjoy benefits that range from advance notice for upcoming shows, early access to ticket sales, members lounge access, exclusive monthly ticket contests, personalized ticketing service, special discounts, event invitations and much more. Fans can pick between five levels: Friend, Platinum, Royal, Marquee Club, Marquee Circle and our new Corporate Marquee Club.

Learn more about membership options at mhrth.com/about/membership.

