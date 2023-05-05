GRAND MAGIC to Begin Previews at the Stratford Festival This Weekend

Stratford Festival Artistic Director Antoni Cimolino directs the work of the Italian master playwright in a new version by John Murrell and Donato Santeramo.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

Shania Twain's Global QUEEN OF ME Tour Kicked Off Last Night Photo 1 Shania Twain's Global QUEEN OF ME Tour Kicked Off Last Night
Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 2 Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Paul Gross Returns to the Stratford Festival in KING LEAR Today Photo 3 Paul Gross Returns to the Stratford Festival in KING LEAR Today
MAGGIE Opens Tonight at Theatre Aquarius Photo 4 MAGGIE Opens Tonight at Theatre Aquarius

MAGGIE Opens Tonight at Theatre Aquarius

A world première translation of Eduardo De Filippo's Grand Magic begins previews this Saturday, marking the first performances of the season at the Stratford Festival's award-winning Tom Patterson Theatre. Stratford Festival Artistic Director Antoni Cimolino directs the work of the Italian master playwright in a new version by John Murrell and Donato Santeramo.

Hilariously funny and deeply moving, Grand Magic transports us to 1950s Naples, where Otto Marvuglia, a once master illusionist, is reduced to performing magic for money at a seaside resort. When one of Marvuglia's tricks seems to go awry, a guest tumbles into a world of illusion as another escapes an unhappy reality

The creative team for this enchanting production includes Set and Lighting Designer Lorenzo Savoini, Costume Designer Francesca Callow, Composer Wayne Kelso, Sound Designer Ranil Sonnadara, Dramaturge Donato Santeramo, Choreographer Adrienne Gould and Magic Consultant David Ben.

"Grand Magic explores the age-old idea that life is a game, a dream," says Cimolino. "What at first appears to be simply a spectacle, may be a metaphor that leads to deeper understanding of ourselves. Perhaps through illusion we can find truth. And perhaps the purveyors of magic-as of theatre itself - are simply imitating and illuminating life." This is the third work by De Filippo that he has directed at Stratford, following 2018's Napoli Milionaria! (also translated by Murrell and Santeramo) and 1997's Filumena.

Geraint Wyn Davies returns to Stratford to play washed-up illusionist, Otto Marvuglia, one in a line of brilliant comedic performances that include Falstaff, Toby Belch, Bottom and Private Lives' Elyot Chase.

The production also features Beck Lloyd as Marta Di Spelta, Gordon S. Miller as Calogero Di Spelta and Sarah Orenstein as Zaira Marvuglia with Elizabeth Adams, Hilary Adams, David Collins, Sarah Dodd, Thomas Duplessie, Justin Eddy, Christo Graham, Jordin Hall, Kim Horsman, Stephen Jackman-Torkoff, Matthew Kabwe, Germaine Konji, Jamie Mac, Qianna MacGilchrist, Chanakya Mukherjee, Debbie Patterson, Tyler Rive, Khadijah Roberts-Abdullah, Andrew Robinson, Steve Ross, Tyrone Savage, Michael Spencer-Davis, Jane Spidell, Emilio Vieira and John Wamsley.

Grand Magic has its official opening on June 3 and runs until September 29 in the Tom Patterson Theatre. Tickets are available at stratfordfestival.ca or by calling 1.800.567.1600.

The 2023 season also features King Lear, Rent, Much Ado About Nothing, Les Belles-Soeurs, Monty Python's Spamalot, A Wrinkle in Time, Frankenstein Revived, Richard II, Wedding Band, Casey and Diana, Women of the Fur Trade and Love's Labour's Lost. For more information, visit stratfordfestival.ca.

Performance Details:

GRAND MAGIC

By Eduardo De Filippo
In a new version by John Murrell and Donato Santeramo
World Première Translation

CAST (in alphabetical order)

Elizabeth Adams Rosa Intrugli, Hotel Guest

Hilary Adams Hotel Guest, Neighbour

David Collins Arturo Taddei

Sarah Dodd Signora Marino

Thomas Duplessie Waiter, Neighbour

Justin Eddy Waiter

Christo Graham Gennarino Fucecchia, Waiter

Jordin Hall Mariano D'Albino

Kim Horsman Matilde Di Spelta, Hotel Guest

Stephen Jackman-Torkoff Roberto Magliano, Hotel Guest

Matthew Kabwe Hotel Guest, Police Agent

Germaine Konji Amelia Taddei

Beck Lloyd Marta Di Spelta

Jamie Mac Gregorio Di Spelta, Waiter, Police Agent

Qianna MacGilchrist Signorina Zampa, Neighbour

Gordon S. Miller Calogero Di Spelta

Chanakya Mukherjee Oreste Intrugli, Hotel Guest

Sarah Orenstein Zaira Marvuglia

Debbie Patterson Signora Zampa

Tyler Rive Waiter

Khadijah Roberts-Abdullah Signora Locascio

Andrew Robinson Waiter

Steve Ross Gervasio D'Aloisi

Tyrone Savage Head Waiter

Michael Spencer-Davis Understudy

Jane Spidell Understudy

Emilio Vieira Brigadiere, Waiter

John Wamsley Waiter

Geraint Wyn Davies Otto Marvuglia

ARTISTIC CREDITS

Director Antoni Cimolino

Set and Lighting Designer Lorenzo Savoini

Costume Designer Francesca Callow

Composer Wayne Kelso

Sound Designer Ranil Sonnadara

Dramaturge Donato Santeramo

Supervising Fight Director Geoff Scovell

Choreographer Adrienne Gould

Magic Consultant David Ben

Assistant Director Chris Lam

Assistant Set and Costume Designer Chantal Short

Assistant Lighting Designer B.C. Batty

Assistant Lighting Designer Simran Kapoor

Assistant Sound Designer Alixandra Cowman

Stage Manager Judy Farthing

Assistant Stage Manager Samantha Bruce

Assistant Stage Manager Lily Cardiff

Production Stage Manager Meghan Callan

Production Stage Manager Marie Fewer-Muncic

Production Stage Manager Cynthia Toushan

Production Assistant Brianna Unger

Technical Director Greg Dougherty

Photo credit: David Hou




RELATED STORIES - Toronto

Review: TRUE CRIME at Streetcar Crowsnest Photo
Review: TRUE CRIME at Streetcar Crowsnest

The show’s thematic identity crisis notwithstanding, Campbell’s return to the stage is cause for celebration. He knows how to spin a tale that will keep you at the edge of your seat…and how to snatch that seat out from under you while you’re sitting there.

Femmes Du Feu Creations Presents CIRCUS SESSIONS At The Bank Art House, Welland Photo
Femmes Du Feu Creations Presents CIRCUS SESSIONS At The Bank Art House, Welland

Femmes de Feu Creations, in collaboration with Fez Faanana, director and co-founder of Briefs Factory, will combine circus, drag, dance, burlesque, music, and comedy over a week-long journey of exploration and experimentation that culminates the presentation of performance art that is edgy, irreverent, and not afraid to challenge convention. 

Conundrum Theatre Company To Present LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, Beginning May 19 Photo
Conundrum Theatre Company To Present LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, Beginning May 19

Burbank's Conundrum Theatre Company has announced its final production of the season, the highly anticipated musical comedy Little Shop of Horrors, with performances at the Victory Theatre Center from May 19th through 21st. The Saturday, May 20th performance at 8pm will be interpreted in American Sign Language.

Audacious Bouffon Clown Take-Down of Social Media Culture INFLUENCED has Its World Premier Photo
Audacious Bouffon Clown Take-Down of Social Media Culture INFLUENCED has It's World Premiere at The One Night Only Festival on June 9th at 7PM

Sam Chaulk's new solo(ish) show Influenced is having its world premiere at Space Space Revolution's One Night Only Festival on June 9th at 7:00PM before travelling to The Montreal and Winnipeg Fringe Festivals June and July.


More Hot Stories For You

Femmes Du Feu Creations Presents CIRCUS SESSIONS At The Bank Art House, WellandFemmes Du Feu Creations Presents CIRCUS SESSIONS At The Bank Art House, Welland
Conundrum Theatre Company To Present LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, Beginning May 19Conundrum Theatre Company To Present LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, Beginning May 19
Audacious Bouffon Clown Take-Down of Social Media Culture INFLUENCED has It's World Premiere at The One Night Only Festival on June 9th at 7PMAudacious Bouffon Clown Take-Down of Social Media Culture INFLUENCED has It's World Premiere at The One Night Only Festival on June 9th at 7PM
Watershed Festival Presents The World Premiere Of THE LANCASHIRE LASSWatershed Festival Presents The World Premiere Of THE LANCASHIRE LASS

Videos

Video: Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions Video Video: Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions
Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform Neil Diamond Hits on TODAY Video
Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform Neil Diamond Hits on TODAY
Jeff Calhoun & Eamon John Foley Are Getting Ready to Tell HIS STORY in Dallas Video
Jeff Calhoun & Eamon John Foley Are Getting Ready to Tell HIS STORY in Dallas
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera Video
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera
View all Videos

Toronto SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# I FOUND MY HORN
Alumnae Theatre (5/03-5/07)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# GOD OF CARNAGE
CAA Theatre (5/23-5/28)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Princess and the Pea
Wychwood Theatre (4/21-5/14)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# TUNNEL AT THE END OF THE LIGHT
Alumnae Theatre (5/10-5/21)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Few Good Men
Hamilton Family Theatre Cambridge (7/05-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Razzmatazz for Kids
Wychwood Theatre (8/12-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pin-Pin The Eggsplorer
Twisted Dog Theatre (5/09-5/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# LEFTOVERS & THE LOTTERY: A CELEBRATION OF SHIRLEY JACKSON
Simcoe Street Theatre (5/11-5/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Maggie
Theatre Aquarius (4/19-5/06)PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Girl Who Swallowed a Cactus
Wychwood Theatre (4/29-5/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU