GRAND MAGIC to Begin Previews at the Stratford Festival This Weekend

A world première translation of Eduardo De Filippo's Grand Magic begins previews this Saturday, marking the first performances of the season at the Stratford Festival's award-winning Tom Patterson Theatre. Stratford Festival Artistic Director Antoni Cimolino directs the work of the Italian master playwright in a new version by John Murrell and Donato Santeramo.
Hilariously funny and deeply moving, Grand Magic transports us to 1950s Naples, where Otto Marvuglia, a once master illusionist, is reduced to performing magic for money at a seaside resort. When one of Marvuglia's tricks seems to go awry, a guest tumbles into a world of illusion as another escapes an unhappy reality
The creative team for this enchanting production includes Set and Lighting Designer Lorenzo Savoini, Costume Designer Francesca Callow, Composer Wayne Kelso, Sound Designer Ranil Sonnadara, Dramaturge Donato Santeramo, Choreographer Adrienne Gould and Magic Consultant David Ben.
"Grand Magic explores the age-old idea that life is a game, a dream," says Cimolino. "What at first appears to be simply a spectacle, may be a metaphor that leads to deeper understanding of ourselves. Perhaps through illusion we can find truth. And perhaps the purveyors of magic-as of theatre itself - are simply imitating and illuminating life." This is the third work by De Filippo that he has directed at Stratford, following 2018's Napoli Milionaria! (also translated by Murrell and Santeramo) and 1997's Filumena.
Geraint Wyn Davies returns to Stratford to play washed-up illusionist, Otto Marvuglia, one in a line of brilliant comedic performances that include Falstaff, Toby Belch, Bottom and Private Lives' Elyot Chase.
The production also features Beck Lloyd as Marta Di Spelta, Gordon S. Miller as Calogero Di Spelta and Sarah Orenstein as Zaira Marvuglia with Elizabeth Adams, Hilary Adams, David Collins, Sarah Dodd, Thomas Duplessie, Justin Eddy, Christo Graham, Jordin Hall, Kim Horsman, Stephen Jackman-Torkoff, Matthew Kabwe, Germaine Konji, Jamie Mac, Qianna MacGilchrist, Chanakya Mukherjee, Debbie Patterson, Tyler Rive, Khadijah Roberts-Abdullah, Andrew Robinson, Steve Ross, Tyrone Savage, Michael Spencer-Davis, Jane Spidell, Emilio Vieira and John Wamsley.
Grand Magic has its official opening on June 3 and runs until September 29 in the Tom Patterson Theatre. Tickets are available at stratfordfestival.ca or by calling 1.800.567.1600.
The 2023 season also features King Lear, Rent, Much Ado About Nothing, Les Belles-Soeurs, Monty Python's Spamalot, A Wrinkle in Time, Frankenstein Revived, Richard II, Wedding Band, Casey and Diana, Women of the Fur Trade and Love's Labour's Lost. For more information, visit stratfordfestival.ca.
GRAND MAGIC
By Eduardo De Filippo
In a new version by John Murrell and Donato Santeramo
World Première Translation
CAST (in alphabetical order)
Elizabeth Adams Rosa Intrugli, Hotel Guest
Hilary Adams Hotel Guest, Neighbour
David Collins Arturo Taddei
Sarah Dodd Signora Marino
Thomas Duplessie Waiter, Neighbour
Justin Eddy Waiter
Christo Graham Gennarino Fucecchia, Waiter
Jordin Hall Mariano D'Albino
Kim Horsman Matilde Di Spelta, Hotel Guest
Stephen Jackman-Torkoff Roberto Magliano, Hotel Guest
Matthew Kabwe Hotel Guest, Police Agent
Germaine Konji Amelia Taddei
Beck Lloyd Marta Di Spelta
Jamie Mac Gregorio Di Spelta, Waiter, Police Agent
Qianna MacGilchrist Signorina Zampa, Neighbour
Gordon S. Miller Calogero Di Spelta
Chanakya Mukherjee Oreste Intrugli, Hotel Guest
Sarah Orenstein Zaira Marvuglia
Debbie Patterson Signora Zampa
Tyler Rive Waiter
Khadijah Roberts-Abdullah Signora Locascio
Andrew Robinson Waiter
Steve Ross Gervasio D'Aloisi
Tyrone Savage Head Waiter
Michael Spencer-Davis Understudy
Jane Spidell Understudy
Emilio Vieira Brigadiere, Waiter
John Wamsley Waiter
Geraint Wyn Davies Otto Marvuglia
ARTISTIC CREDITS
Director Antoni Cimolino
Set and Lighting Designer Lorenzo Savoini
Costume Designer Francesca Callow
Composer Wayne Kelso
Sound Designer Ranil Sonnadara
Dramaturge Donato Santeramo
Supervising Fight Director Geoff Scovell
Choreographer Adrienne Gould
Magic Consultant David Ben
Assistant Director Chris Lam
Assistant Set and Costume Designer Chantal Short
Assistant Lighting Designer B.C. Batty
Assistant Lighting Designer Simran Kapoor
Assistant Sound Designer Alixandra Cowman
Stage Manager Judy Farthing
Assistant Stage Manager Samantha Bruce
Assistant Stage Manager Lily Cardiff
Production Stage Manager Meghan Callan
Production Stage Manager Marie Fewer-Muncic
Production Stage Manager Cynthia Toushan
Production Assistant Brianna Unger
Technical Director Greg Dougherty
Photo credit: David Hou
