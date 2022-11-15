GOWAN Comes to Massey Hall Next Year

Massey Hall will present the return of one of Canada's finest performers, Gowan to the legendary Allan Slaight Stage on Thursday, November 18, 2023. Gowan's last Massey Hall presentation featured an energetic show at a packed Danforth Music Hall in 2018 and today's show announcement mark's his long awaited headline return of the National Historic site.

Tickets on sale this upcoming Friday, November 18 @ 10am via www.masseyhall.com/tickets or by calling the box office at 416-872-4255.

"I am thrilled to be coming back to headline Massey Hall in Toronto, November 30, 2023! The connection that I have with Massey Hall grows deeper and deeper every time that I step foot onto the legendary stage."

"From my two debut headlining spectacular shows in 1987, through to 1995 when I had an astounding experience playing Ronnie Hawkins' 60th birthday alongside Jerry Lee Lewis, Jeff Healey, Carl Perkins, Levon Helm. What a thrill performing with those legendary performers. Then to return in 2001, playing with Styx,on this stage again was really special."- Gowan, November 2022

Born in Glasgow, Scotland, and raised in the Tropic of Canada, Lawrence Gowan enjoyed a lengthy and successful solo career with four Platinum and three Gold albums and one Gold single to his credit, prior to joining Styx in 1999 as keyboardist and one of their three lead vocalists.

At age 19, Gowan achieved an ARCT in classical piano performance from the Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto.

As a solo artist, he released six studio albums in the '80s and '90s, leading to a Best Of... greatest hits record in 1997. Gowan's second album, Strange Animal (1985), was recorded at Tittenhurst Park in England, then the home of Ringo Starr and former home to John Lennon, who recorded his highly influential Imagine album (1971) in the same home studio. Strange Animal went triple platinum in Canada, and the video for "A Criminal Mind" (a song he continues to perform solo and also with Styx) won the Juno Award for Best Video of 1985.

