GIRLS UNWANTED By George F. Walker Will Make its Toronto Premiere

The King Black Box Theatre has announced the Toronto premiere of "GIRLS UNWANTED", a compelling new play written and directed by one of Canada's most famous playwrights, George F. Walker. The production will feature performances by a dynamic ensemble cast. The show opens on September 5th and runs Thursdays through Sundays at 8:00PM throughout September.

GIRLS UNWANTED centers around the lives of three young women who struggle to co-exist in the confines of an inner city halfway house. Under the supervision of a woman with issues all her own, their lives begin to further unravel when a distant relative inexplicably shows up and they find themselves at the center of a murder investigation. From the heart and mind of one of Canada's most prolific and raw playwrights, George F. Walker, The King Black Box invites you to explore what can be discovered when we shine the light on the darkest parts of our city and ourselves.

For this production, director George F. Walker, assistant director Aurora McClennan, and production designer Sophie Ann Rooney have created an immersive experience that brings the theatre's location outside seemingly inside. Taking place in our current day in Toronto's and The King Black Box's very own, Parkdale, the audience is unable to escape the reality and insecurity of living in the city center.

GIRLS UNWANTED is led by Ziggy Schulting (hailing from off-Broadway NYC and making her Canadian stage debut) as Hanna, Marline Yan (How to Be Indie, YTV) as Ash, L.A. Sweeney (Last Resort, nominated for best actress) as Maddy, Alexandra Floras-Matic as Kat, and Louis Akins as Max.

