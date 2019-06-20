Fred Penner Performs In Toronto For All Ages

Jun. 20, 2019  

THE COAL MINE THEATRE is delighted to present something fresh and fun this summer for East Enders young and...not so young! Canadian legend and icon FRED PENNER performs four shows for kids of all ages in the intimacy of the Coal Mine. With his audience just a few feet away, Mr. Penner will play some of his most beloved songs in Toronto's most popular Off-Off Broadview Theatre, July 9 - July 10.

FRED PENNER, beloved by generations of Canadians for his show Fred Penner's Place, his Juno award winning albums and his unstoppable hit "The Cat Came Back" comes to the Coal Mine Theatre for four intimate summer holiday concerts, recommended for ages 3 and up.

Tickets: www.coalminetheatre.com



