Sep. 20, 2019  

Flashback: Toronto's Legendary PHANTOM Production Opened 30 Years Ago Today

Today BroadwayWorld Toronto is celebrating the anniversary of the now legendary Toronto production of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA which starred Rebecca Caine as Christine and Colm Wilkinson in the title role. The production, which ran for a decade and holds the record as the longest running musical in Toronto helped revitalize a struggling Canadian theatre scene and resulted in a surge of Canadian produced musical theatre.

The original Toronto production of Phantom played more than four thousand performances between September 1989 and Halloween 1999, and was seen by over seven million people. It's gross has been reported at over 450 million dollars, and the Canadian tour which resulted from it earned over 140 million dollars.

We're sharing our favourite videos of the Toronto production below!

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA MUSIC VIDEO

The now infamous Phantom of the Opera title song music video from the Canadian production is iconic - and has thankfully made its way onto YouTube! Check out the music video starring Rebecca Caine and Colm Wilkinson.

PROSHOT FOOTAGE

Lucky for Phantom fans, 11 minutes of proshot footage from the Toronto production exists on YouTube. Though grainy and suffering some deterioration due to the likely age of the original - this video allows us to go back in time and relive some of the most treasured moments from this production.

BEHIND THE MASK - CBC DOCUMENTARY

Prior to Phantom's opening in Toronto - the CBC commissioned this documentary giving us a behind the scenes look at the renovation of The Pantages Theatre (later renamed the Cannon, and now dubbed The Ed Mirvish Theatre), as well as a backstage view of some of Phantom's props, effects, and secrets. Set aside some time, as the video is about 50 minutes.

