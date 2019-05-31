Five Free Concerts Announced For Tafelmusik Baroque Summer Festival

Musicians from around the world join Tafelmusik for five FREE concerts in three different venues including the University of Toronto's Faculty of Music, Grace Church-on-the-Hill, and Jeanne Lamon Hall at Trinity-St. Paul's Centre - part of the Tafelmusik Baroque Summer Festival, June 3 to 15, 2019.

These concerts are presented in conjunction with the 18th annual Tafelmusik Baroque Summer Institute (TBSI), a top-tier training program led by some of the world's finest musicians in the field of baroque performance practice. Performers include Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra and Chamber Choir, participants of TBSI, and faculty members Elisa Citterio, Music Director; Ivars Taurins, Choir Director; and Jeanne Lamon, Music Director Emerita, among others.



TBSI attracts 100 pre-professional and professional musicians from some 15 different countries to Toronto each year. The training program includes orchestra and choir rehearsals, masterclasses, opera scene study for singers, chamber ensembles, private lessons, lectures and workshops, classes in baroque dance, in addition to concerts by participants and faculty. TBSI is held at the Faculty of Music at the University of Toronto, where Tafelmusik is the baroque orchestra-in-residence.



"TBSI is unique among summer workshops in that the faculty is drawn from an orchestra and choir, allowing us to share not only our individual expertise with the participants, but also our rich communal experience as one of the world's leading period-performance ensembles," says TBSI Artistic Coordinator Charlotte Nediger.



As a major cultural partner in the city of Toronto, Tafelmusik is committed to offering a wide range of concerts in various venues, with programs featuring different types of repertoire and experiences. In addition to mainstage subscription concerts and the five free TBSF offerings, Tafelmusik presents Haus Musik events at The Burdock Music Hall, Close Encounters chamber music concerts at Temerty Theatre, and a fall social for the Annex community at Jeanne Lamon Hall.



Tafelmusik Baroque Summer Institute is generously supported by BMO, Lynne and James Haight, The McLean Foundation, and University of Toronto, Faculty of Music.



*General admission. Ticket holders will be admitted first into the hall. Tickets may be reserved online at tafelmusik.org.







