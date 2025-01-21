 Federico Albanese Comes to TD Music Hall in March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



TD Music Hall will present acclaimed Italian pianist and composer Federico Albanese on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. Tickets are on sale 10am ET this Friday, January 24 online or by calling the Massey Hall box office at 416-872-4255.

Federico Albanese is a genre-defying Italian musician, composer, multi-instrumentalist, and producer.

His musical versatility is a natural gift that pushes him to explore music in all its facets. Albanese's cinematic instrumental tracks, blending contemporary classical, pop, and electronic ambience, struck an instant chord for their airy, meditative beauty.

Federico's new album entitled "Blackbirds and the Sun of October" is coming on February 7, 2025, and it will be released by Sony's new innovative, cross-genres label imprint XXIM.

The album was entirely written and recorded in his home region of Monferrato in Northern Italy, inspired by the sense of freedom, natural beauty, and the rich history surrounding him. The album further demonstrates the artists natural gift for exploring music in all its facets with cinematic instrumental tracks, blending contemporary classical, pop, and electronic ambience, struck an instant chord for their airy, meditative beauty – both for the artist and the audience.

For priority ticket access and exclusive perks, music fans can become a member.

Becoming a member means supporting the Hall’s charitable work - that funds educational programming and artist development initiatives - while enjoying exclusive member perks. Members enjoy benefits that range from advance notice for upcoming shows, early access to ticket sales, members lounge access, exclusive monthly ticket contests, personalized ticketing service, special discounts, event invitations and much more. Fans can pick between five levels: Friend, Platinum, Royal, Marquee Club, Marquee Circle and our new Corporate Marquee Club.

