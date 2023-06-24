FRANKENSTEIN(ESQUE) to Play The Toronto Fringe in July

This summer, five artists come together to bring life to the Tarragon Extra Space. Armed with a 6-foot-tall puppet, a loose understanding of Mary Shelley's original novel, along with conflicting views on parenting and art.

At the center of the show is a unique and ambitious puppet as the creature, built and designed by company founder Graeme Black Robinson, which will be assembled and brought to life on stage to disturb, defy and delight audiences. A script developed through a devised creation process by the cast, under the direction of Nicole Wilson.

Leave your book reports on Mary Shelley in the lobby and see a fresh take on this classic tale!

Tickets $13 available now at: Click Here

14A - language and mature subject matter

Tarragon Extra Space

SHOW DATES:

Thurs 6th Jul - 6:15pm

Sat 8th Jul - 12:15 pm

Mon 10th Jul - 10:15 pm

Wed 12th Jul - 8:15 pm

Thu 13th Jul - 6:30 pm

Sat 14th Jul - 1 pm

Sun 16th Jul - 4:15 pm

Silent Protagonist with Toronto Fringe presents:



Directed by: Nicole Wilson MSc.

Devised by and starring:

Graeme Black Robinson, Steph Crothers, Julian Murphy, Michelle Gram, John Daniel