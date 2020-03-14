Esprit Orchestra Postpones Taiko Returns Concert

Esprit Orchestra is postponing the Taiko Returns concert set for Sunday March 22, 2020.

They have released the following statement:

We regret to announce to our patrons and the broader music community that due to the conditions created by COVID-19, we have come to the difficult decision to postpone our season finale concert, Taiko Returns which was set to take place on Sunday March 22, 2020. Our decision was made following an evaluation using Canada Public Health's risk assessment tool, and following the recommendation of Dr. David Williams, Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health, to cancel events involving 250+ people or more in an effort to reduce the spread of the virus.

This is a very unfortunate situation, and we are aware that Esprit is among many organizations who have come to a similar decision about their own events. The safety of Esprit composers, musicians, guest artists, staff, volunteers, and patrons is of paramount importance. Our intention is to reschedule the performances of these works to a later date, during Esprit's 2020-2021 season. We are committed to promoting and supporting contemporary classical composers and performers, and we will ensure that the extraordinary artists who are featured on the Taiko Returns program will be given a chance to perform these works at a later date. More information about when the performances will be rescheduled will be announced with next season's programming.

The following options are available for subscribers and single ticket holders for Taiko Returns (Sunday March 22, 2020):

• Obtain a refund for the value of the ticket(s). The refundable amount is the value of the ticket purchased, less the Royal Conservatory of Music service charge of $8.00 CAD.

• Donate the value of your ticket(s) for a charitable tax receipt. Your support during this challenging time is greatly valued and needed. Your generosity would help us mitigate the financial impact on Esprit and the artists we work with. The donation amount is for the value of the ticket purchased, less the $8.00 service fee.

In order to request a refund or donate the value of your ticket to Esprit, please phone the Koerner Hall box office, at 416-408-0208. This offer is valid until March 31, 2020.

Esprit will reevaluate the situation in due course concerning concerts scheduled in April, in accordance with directives issued by government authorities.

We would like to note that Esprit's administrative office will be closed indefinitely, with staff working remotely. For inquiries and concerns, please feel free to contact us at one of the following email addresses: Rachel Loo, General Manager - rachelloo@espritorchestra.com. Amber Melhado, Marketing & Outreach Coordinator - amber@espritorchestra.com. General inquiries - info@espritorchestra.com.

We urge the wonderful community in which we operate to find comfort in their favourite music as we endure this troubling time. Music has a way of connecting, healing, and inspiring us no matter what situation we find ourselves in. Until we can meet again inside the concert hall, we wish you all happy and healthy listening.





