Emil Khachaturian Brings GUITAR MUSIC THAT HEALS To The Leah Posluns Theatre

The performance is on July 11th at 7:30pm. 

By: Jun. 27, 2024
Emil Khachaturian Brings GUITAR MUSIC THAT HEALS To The Leah Posluns Theatre
Emil Khachaturian is a master of contemporary music.  An award-winning guitar player and composer, Emil has brought his music to sold out venues around the world. Known for his real-time improvisation during shows, he draws audiences into the energy and passion of each performance. Emil Khachaturian & Friends will take the stage at the Leah Posluns Theatre, North York, July 11th at 7:30pm. 
 
Emil grew up in Ukraine with music becoming a part of his life at an early age.  Life takes many turns and for Emil it meant joining the military.  He returned home with his dreams intact and music still a part of him. This was his time.  The young officer became the frontman for a group performing on stages around the country, but after a short while it became clear to the multi-talented musician, that he needed to follow his own path for the freedom of creativity inside him to become a reality.  It didn't take long for the music industry to agree he made the right choice.  Emil's music can now be heard on radio stations in the USA, Great Britain, Canada, Europe, Mexico & Brazil, his music consistently landing on the Top 10 list in USA, Canada & Europe. Emil has recently brought his music to Canada performing between Toronto and Montreal often with his award-winning band, “Emil Khachaturian Trio”.  Music soothes the soul…. let be yours. 
 
