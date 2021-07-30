Eddie Izzard to Re-Open The CAA Theatre With Two Shows & Four Performances in August

The Actor and comedian will perform: Eddie Izzard The Remix: 1988-2018; and Charles Dickens' Great Expectations at the CAA Theatre on Saturday August 7 and Sunday August 8, 2021.

Tickets will go on sale Saturday July 31 at 10AM via mirvish.com

All profits made by Eddie, will be donated to Indspire, a national Indigenous registered charity that invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people for the long-term benefit of these individuals, their families and communities, and Canada.

Izzard is in Toronto filming a TV series and in a break from the series will be among the first performers to reanimate one of the city's major performing arts venues.

The shows will be performed at the CAA Theatre in a socially distanced seating configuration of only 140 seats per performance (the theatre's full capacity is 700 seats). Seats will be available in groupings of twos and fours. Audiences and staff will all be masked for their entire time in the venue.

David Mirvish says: "It is an honour and a pleasure to have one of the world's leading performing artists reopen the CAA Theatre, which has been closed since March 14, 2020. We are very happy to welcome audiences back to our theatre in a safe and healthy way under the protocols of socially distanced seating, mask wearing, and enhanced cleaning and ventilation."

Eddie Izzard The Remix:1988-2018 is comprised of highlights from Izzard's 30-year comedy career.

Charles Dickens' Great Expectations A tale of convicts, mystery, friendship, rivalry, unrequited love, revenge and redemption. Actor, comedian - Eddie's career spans both of these with record-breaking comedy tours and critically acclaimed film, TV and theatre performances. But few know that it was acting that was Eddie's first love. These preview shows offer the chance to see Eddie following in Dickens' footsteps with a live performance of the master storyteller's much-loved classic.

Performance Schedule:

Saturday, August 7, 2021

3:00PM - Charles Dickens' Great Expectations

8:00PM - The Remix: 1988-2018

Sunday, August 8, 2021

3:00PM - Charles Dickens' Great Expectations

8:00PM - The Remix: 1988-2018

Running Times

Charles Dickens' Great Expectations - 1hr 30 min (plus intermission)

The Remix: 1988-2018 - 1hr 15 min (plus intermission)

CAA Theatre, 651 Yonge St, Toronto

Tickets: $40 • Available through mirvish.com