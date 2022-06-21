EVERY LITTLE NOOKIE Now On Stage In Stratford

The Stratford Festival is welcoming audiences back to the Studio Theatre as performances begin for director Ted Witzel's production of Every Little Nookie.

This world première by playwright Sunny Drake takes us to Toronto in the very near future where we meet a suburban boomer couple who begin to question the state of their marriage upon returning home to find their queer millennial daughter, Annabel, hosting a swingers' party to make cash. Annabel, in turn, must ponder her own future when she adds a new relationship to her chosen family of polyamorous and platonic roommates. In this high-spirited sex romp, it's not just the earth that moves, as shifting paradigms encourage new possibilities, both personal and political.

This production features Marion Adler as Margaret; John Koensgen as her husband, Kenneth; Rose Tuong as their daughter, Annabel; Khadijah Roberts-Abdullah as Annabel's partner, Grace; Stephen Jackman-Torkoff as Smash; Richard Lam as Matt; Verónica Hortigüela as Crystal; and Robert King as Phoenix.

"sunny's script is as sharp as it is generous. it is a heartfelt and witty comedy that is not shy about getting into the muck of our current unsustainable economic paradigm. every little nookie nimbly treads a line between the joy we're all looking for after two years of isolation, while still provoking us to consider the world we want to create now," says witzel. "we have a brilliant, funny and wickedly smart group of artists who have come together to take audiences on a wild ride into big conversations. i could not be more grateful to have spent these months collaborating with them."

Every Little Nookie has its opening on July 9 and runs until October 1. For tickets and information visit www.stratfordfestival.ca or call 1.800.567.1600.

Support for the creation of Every Little Nookie is generously provided by The Foerster Bernstein New Play Development Program.

The 2022 season runs until October 30, featuring Hamlet, Chicago, The Miser, Little Women, Richard III, All's Well That Ends Well, Death and the King's Horseman, Every Little Nookie, Hamlet-911 and 1939.