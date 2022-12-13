Downchild Blues Band & Friends Come to Massey Hall in May

With their 50th Anniversary Tour now finally in the books, The Legendary Downchild Blues Band are excited to begin their next adventure - and what better way to start than a special hometown performance in Toronto's iconic Massey Hall on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 8:00 pm.

Tickets for The Legendary Downchild Blues Band & Friends go on sale this Friday, December 9 at 10am ET via www.masseyhall.com/tickets or by calling the box office at 416-872-4255.

For this extraordinary performance, Downchild will be joined by some very special and surprise guests that will be announced shortly.

Downchild is of course the inspiration for Hollywood stars Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi's hit film The Blues Brothers. In fact, two Downchild songs "I Got Everything I Need (Almost)" and "Shotgun Blues" are found on The Blues Brothers smash album Briefcase Full of Blues.

Leader and co-founder, Donnie Walsh, often called the 'Father of Canadian Blues' and a constant throughout the band's 53 year history, was just inducted into the North Bay Musician & Entertainers Hall of Recognition in September. He is also a member of the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, alongside some of the greatest songwriters of our time, like Leonard Cohen, Neil Young and Joni Mitchell.

To celebrate their 50th, Downchild released their critically acclaimed 50th Anniversary Live At The Toronto Jazz Festival album, featuring special guests Dan Aykroyd, Paul Shaffer, David Wilcox, Kenny Neal, Gene Taylor and Erja Lyytinen. They also hit the road with The Longest 50th Anniversary Tour Ever! with 73 shows over the past 2 1/2 years, from PEI, all the way to Vancouver Island and a whole lot of stops along the way, much to the delight of their endearing fans!

The Legendary Downchild Blues Band is a Canadian blues institution with an international reputation. They have shared the stage with American blues icons B.B. King (at Massey Hall), Buddy Guy and John Lee Hooker to name a few and have performed around the world, leaving fans thoroughly entertained wherever they go.

For priority ticket access, fans can become a Platinum Friends First member.

For the concert lover who lives for those 'you just had to be there' moments. With advance notice for upcoming shows, and chances to win that golden ticket for more 'best nights of your life'. Fans can pick between three levels: Friend, Platinum with access to pre-sales, and Royal.

Learn more about membership options at mhrth.com/about/membership.