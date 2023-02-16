Doug Paisley Comes to TD Music Hall

TD Music Hall presents highly acclaimed Toronto singer-songwriter, Doug Paisley on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Public tickets on-sale Friday, February 24, at 10am ET. Fans can also become a Friends First member and purchase tickets two days earlier, on Wednesday, February 22 at 10am ET.

Doug Paisley's just announced upcoming album, Say What You Like will be available March 17th via Outside Music. Producer Afie Jurvanen brought in a wealth of new grooves, vibes, and tones for the whole of Say What You Like, but on "Rewrite History" in particular, his BAHAMAS bandmate and Toronto-based recording artist Felicity Williams brings Paisley's musical fate full circle. "When I heard Felicity sing on the recording, I thought the idea and the story and the song might just have been made for her to sing her part," he says. Williams's soft layers of vocals do, in fact, meld with the song in a way that could be scientific proof of musical predestination.

"Produced by Bahamas' Afie Jurvanen, Say What You Like's 11 songs were distilled from more than 250 unrecorded tracks written by Paisley over the last decade. Folding folk, country and pop sensibilities into Paisley's sterling writing, it's another showcase of the songwriter's carefully wrought universe." EXCLAIM! (Most Anticipated Canadian Albums '23)

Since the release of his self-titled debut fifteen years ago, Doug Paisley has earned accolades for unflinchingly self-reflective songs delivered with simplicity and beauty. Though Paisley has always collaborated with topnotch Canadian musicians including luminaries like Garth Hudson, Leslie Feist, and Mary Margaret O'Hara, his records have drawn poignancy also from moments where the listener hears Paisley as he most often hears himself: unadorned and alone with his guitar. The critical response to Paisley's sophomore release, Constant Companion, underlined this quality. MOJO, naming the album one of the top ten of 2010, found in its "rare kind of purity" evidence that "an anti-star is born." While Rolling Stone deemed it to be a "nearly perfect singer-songwriter record," UNCUT described it as "sure-footed and ageless...uncluttered, sad and unerringly lovely." The "quiet and contemplative" nature of Paisley's last record, Starter Home, continued this trend, earning it a place in The New Yorker's top ten albums of 2018.

