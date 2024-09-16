News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Doctor Bird Productions to Present JEKYLL & HYDE In Concert At The Meridian Arts Centre

Performances will run October 25th-26th, 2024.

Doctor Bird Productions will present: Jekyll & Hyde in Concert. The epic struggle between good and evil comes to life on stage in the musical phenomenon, Jekyll & Hyde. Based on the classic story by Robert Louis Stevenson and featuring a thrilling score of pop rock hits from multi-Grammy- and Tony-nominated Frank Wildhorn and double-Oscar- and Grammy-winning Leslie Bricusse, Jekyll & Hyde has mesmerized audiences the world over.

This concert production will include a live orchestra led by popular Toronto musical director, Ethan Rotenberg, and a dance ensemble led by choreographer and dancer, Emilia Ballester. Artistic Director Manuele Mizzi steps off the stage to direct a cast of rising talent including Carlos Bastarrachea (Jekyll & Hyde), Maren Richardson (Emma Carew) and Emma Bergin (Lucy Harris).

On stage just in time for spooky season, October 25th-26th, 2024. Tickets are available at doctorbirdproductions.com.




