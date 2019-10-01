Dive Into Fantasy With COC's 2019 Centre Stage Gala: SUBAQUEOUS

The Canadian Opera Company invites guests to journey from land to sea, plunging beyond the surface of all things ordinary and submerging themselves in the 2019 Centre Stage Gala: Subaqueous. This year's gala fundraiser is inspired by the fantasy and fairytales found in the COC's 2019/2020 season, drawing particular inspiration from the watery realm of Antonin Dvořák's Rusalka. COC's largest annual fundraiser in support of the COC Ensemble Studio takes place on October 30, 2019 at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts.

"We're incredibly excited about this year's theme," says Lucia Remedios, Co-Chair of the Centre Stage Gala Committee. "There's a natural sense of mystery and intrigue about the deep sea and when you combine it with the dark magic and mermaid mythology found in Rusalka, it opens up so many creative possibilities for creating an unforgettable guest experience."

For the land portion of the evening, the soaring Isadore and Rosalie Sharp City Room at the Four Seasons Centre will be transformed with a lush walkway of greenery and trees that echo Rusalka's enchanted forest. Guests can choose from a signature "Subaqueous" cocktail or sample the wines provided by Trius and Andrew Peller.

The COC's annual Centre Stage Gala immediately follows The Ensemble Studio Competition where gala guests are extended premium seating. The one-hour vocal competition is the grand finale of a months-long search for the country's best young opera talent.

The curtain is then lifted to unveil the Four Seasons Centre stage, transformed for the sea portion of the night, into a decadent dining space, complete with an unparalleled view of R. Fraser Elliott Hall. Rich blue velvet linens and jewel-toned navy goblets combine with aquatic florals to place gala guests at the centre of an underwater fantasy world. Total immersion in the night's theme will be achieved with an effervescent champagne experience designed by Perrier Jouët.

The Chase Group is well-known among culinary enthusiasts for creating an oceanic escape through seasonal ingredients freshly prepared with influence from coastal regions all around the world; for Centre Stage Gala: Subaqueous, their team has created a tailored menu that includes a raw bar, fresh seafood, and decadent dessert. Dinner entertainment is taken to the next level with live renditions of some of the dreamiest Rusalka-inspired melodies performed by members of the COC Ensemble Studio.

Centre Stage Gala: Subaqueous includes preferred seating at The Ensemble Studio Competition that evening, a VIP cocktail reception, and fine dining experience. Tickets are $1,500 each, with tables of 10 available at $15,000, and may be purchased by emailing CentreStageGala@coc.ca or calling 416-306-2358. Visit COCCentreStage.ca for more information.





