Darkfield Immersive Experiences SÉANCE and FLIGHT to Open at STACKT Market in Toronto

DARKFIELD, the UK-based company known for immersive audio works staged in complete darkness, will bring two of its internationally toured experiences—SÉANCE and FLIGHT—to Toronto this fall. Presented by Realscape Productions in association with DARKFIELD, the shows will run October 4 through November 9, 2025, at STACKT Market. The opening coincides with STACKT’s launch of ART MONTH and the City of Toronto’s Nuit Blanche.

Staged inside custom-built 40-foot shipping containers, the productions use binaural 360° sound, environmental effects, and absolute darkness to create psychologically charged environments. SÉANCE invites audiences to sit at a séance table where suggestion blurs the boundary between imagination and reality. FLIGHT places participants in an aircraft cabin that splits into parallel realities, exploring the many-worlds theory through audio storytelling and staged turbulence.

DARKFIELD’s works have been presented at Venice Film Festival, Tribeca, SXSW, and Edinburgh Fringe, with over 700,000 attendees worldwide. The Toronto season marks the Canadian premiere of these two productions.

Tickets are available through darkfield.live/toronto, starting at $22. The experiences are suitable for ages 13 and up; attendees ages 13–15 must be accompanied by an adult.